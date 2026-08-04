Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row

Last Updated: August 04, 2026, 23:59 IST

From Aamir Khan’s security being stepped up to Bhumi Pednekar’s ex-acting teacher criticizing her amid the NEET row, here are today’s top entertainment newsmakers.

Top Entertainment News, August 4.

Aamir Khan’s security has reportedly been stepped up after a threat message was allegedly sent to the Bollywood actor by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The development comes after an investigation into the message reportedly established the involvement of Aarzoo Bishnoi, who had allegedly identified himself as a member of the gang.

For More: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up Amid Threats Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s remarks on the recent NEET-UG 2026 protests have sparked yet another wave of criticism online. Among those reacting was spiritual psychotherapist Shruti Desai, who claimed she had briefly taught Bhumi at a Mumbai-based acting school. Referring to the actor’s comments on “respect” and “responsibility,” Desai questioned her stance, adding a new dimension to the debate already unfolding on social media.

For More: Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Acting Teacher Recalls Her ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour Amid NEET Row: ‘Care To Explain?’

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has landed in a political controversy after an alleged “double meaning” remark regarding actress Trisha Krishnan during a public rally in Thanjavur. The comment, made during a protest over the Cauvery water dispute, triggered massive backlash and eventually led to his arrest on Tuesday, August 4.

For More: What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say About Trisha? The ‘Double Meaning’ Comment Which Sparked Controversy

Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan inside the Alliance house, where, in a rare moment, the actor opened up about his stay in jail when he was in custody in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases.

For More: Why Did Salman Khan Hope To Extend His Jail Stay?

With the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa grand finale just around the corner, social media is flooded with claims about the winner. But there’s one problem: no one seems to agree on who has actually won. While several X accounts claim the finale episode was shot on Monday, different fan pages are backing different contestants, leaving viewers confused ahead of the official announcement.

For More: Lock Upp Season 2 Winner Leaked? Social Media Divided Between Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Before Finale

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First Published: August 04, 2026, 23:59 IST