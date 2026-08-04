বুধবার, ০৫ অগাস্ট ২০২৬, ১০:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Chess: Father quit Singapore job, pawned jewellery to fund chess dream: Olympiad-bound Savitha Shri’s story | Chess News Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row | Bollywood News আর কোনো স্বৈরাচার মাথা তুলে দাঁড়াতে পারবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল খুলনায় ৭১ পরিবারের জমি দখল, চাঁদাবাজি ও হুমকির অভিযোগে সংবাদ সম্মেলন হামের উপসর্গে আরও ২ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১০১৯ বেরোবিতে শিবির-ছাত্রদলের কর্মসূচি ঘিরে উত্তেজনা, ১৪৪ ধারা জারির আবেদন রাশিয়ার সৈকতে ইউক্রেনের ড্রোন হামলা, শিশুসহ নিহত ৭ ‘Who approved it?’: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey seeks answers on jersey switch | Hockey News Top Ent News, August 3: Salman Khan Opens Up About Time In Jail; Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? | Bollywood News এক দফা ঘোষণার আগে নাছিরের মাধ্যমে তারেক রহমানের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগের দাবি আব্দুল কাদেরের
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৫ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
  • ৩৫ সময় দেখুন
Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row

Last Updated:

From Aamir Khan’s security being stepped up to Bhumi Pednekar’s ex-acting teacher criticizing her amid the NEET row, here are today’s top entertainment newsmakers.

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Top Entertainment News, August 4.

Top Entertainment News, August 4.

Aamir Khan’s security has reportedly been stepped up after a threat message was allegedly sent to the Bollywood actor by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The development comes after an investigation into the message reportedly established the involvement of Aarzoo Bishnoi, who had allegedly identified himself as a member of the gang.

For More: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up Amid Threats Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s remarks on the recent NEET-UG 2026 protests have sparked yet another wave of criticism online. Among those reacting was spiritual psychotherapist Shruti Desai, who claimed she had briefly taught Bhumi at a Mumbai-based acting school. Referring to the actor’s comments on “respect” and “responsibility,” Desai questioned her stance, adding a new dimension to the debate already unfolding on social media.

For More: Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Acting Teacher Recalls Her ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour Amid NEET Row: ‘Care To Explain?’

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has landed in a political controversy after an alleged “double meaning” remark regarding actress Trisha Krishnan during a public rally in Thanjavur. The comment, made during a protest over the Cauvery water dispute, triggered massive backlash and eventually led to his arrest on Tuesday, August 4.

For More: What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say About Trisha? The ‘Double Meaning’ Comment Which Sparked Controversy

Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan inside the Alliance house, where, in a rare moment, the actor opened up about his stay in jail when he was in custody in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases.

For More: Why Did Salman Khan Hope To Extend His Jail Stay?

With the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa grand finale just around the corner, social media is flooded with claims about the winner. But there’s one problem: no one seems to agree on who has actually won. While several X accounts claim the finale episode was shot on Monday, different fan pages are backing different contestants, leaving viewers confused ahead of the official announcement.

For More: Lock Upp Season 2 Winner Leaked? Social Media Divided Between Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Before Finale

First Published:

August 04, 2026, 23:59 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
আর কোনো স্বৈরাচার মাথা তুলে দাঁড়াতে পারবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

আর কোনো স্বৈরাচার মাথা তুলে দাঁড়াতে পারবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

খুলনায় ৭১ পরিবারের জমি দখল, চাঁদাবাজি ও হুমকির অভিযোগে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

খুলনায় ৭১ পরিবারের জমি দখল, চাঁদাবাজি ও হুমকির অভিযোগে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

রাশিয়ার সৈকতে ইউক্রেনের ড্রোন হামলা, শিশুসহ নিহত ৭

রাশিয়ার সৈকতে ইউক্রেনের ড্রোন হামলা, শিশুসহ নিহত ৭

Top Ent News, August 3: Salman Khan Opens Up About Time In Jail; Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? | Bollywood News

Top Ent News, August 3: Salman Khan Opens Up About Time In Jail; Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? | Bollywood News

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এক দফা ঘোষণার আগে নাছিরের মাধ্যমে তারেক রহমানের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগের দাবি আব্দুল কাদেরের

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বাংলাদেশের প্রতি অঙ্গীকার বিন্দুমাত্র টলবে না: চীনা রাষ্ট্রদূত

Chess: Father quit Singapore job, pawned jewellery to fund chess dream: Olympiad-bound Savitha Shri’s story | Chess News
Chess: Father quit Singapore job, pawned jewellery to fund chess dream: Olympiad-bound Savitha Shri’s story | Chess News
Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row | Bollywood News
Top Ent News, August 4: Aamir Khan’s Security Stepped Up; Bhumi Pednekar’s Ex-Teacher Slams Her Amid NEET Row | Bollywood News
আর কোনো স্বৈরাচার মাথা তুলে দাঁড়াতে পারবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল
আর কোনো স্বৈরাচার মাথা তুলে দাঁড়াতে পারবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল
খুলনায় ৭১ পরিবারের জমি দখল, চাঁদাবাজি ও হুমকির অভিযোগে সংবাদ সম্মেলন
খুলনায় ৭১ পরিবারের জমি দখল, চাঁদাবাজি ও হুমকির অভিযোগে সংবাদ সম্মেলন
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ২ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১০১৯
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ২ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১০১৯
বেরোবিতে শিবির-ছাত্রদলের কর্মসূচি ঘিরে উত্তেজনা, ১৪৪ ধারা জারির আবেদন
বেরোবিতে শিবির-ছাত্রদলের কর্মসূচি ঘিরে উত্তেজনা, ১৪৪ ধারা জারির আবেদন
রাশিয়ার সৈকতে ইউক্রেনের ড্রোন হামলা, শিশুসহ নিহত ৭
রাশিয়ার সৈকতে ইউক্রেনের ড্রোন হামলা, শিশুসহ নিহত ৭
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