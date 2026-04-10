Anant Ambani Birthday Bash: Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan Join Bhajan Session; Janhvi Kapoor Performs Garba | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 10, 2026, 22:00 IST

Anant Ambani birthday bash video goes viral as Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan join bhajan session and Janhvi Kapoor performs Garba in Jamnagar.

A new video from Anant Ambani’s birthday bash shows Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and others joining a bhajan session, while Janhvi Kapoor performs Garba.

Social media has been buzzing with glimpses from Anant Ambani’s grand 31st birthday celebrations in Jamnagar, where some of the biggest names from the film industry gathered to mark the occasion. From lavish moments to deeply spiritual ones, the celebrations have offered a mix of spectacle and serenity that continues to capture attention online.

Star-Studded Celebration With A Personal Touch

One of the first clips to go viral featured Anant cutting a unique, book-themed cake alongside his wife Radhika Merchant and father Mukesh Ambani. The cake itself drew attention for highlighting Anant’s new venture, Vantara University, adding a personal and meaningful layer to the celebration.

🚨 SHARUKH KHAN , RANVEER SINGH, JANHVI KAPOOR BHAJAN JAMMING 🚨Shahrukh Khan family , Ranveer Singh , Salman Khan and many other celebrities enjoying Bhajan and doing garba at Anant Ambani Birthday celebration 🤯. Only Ambani’s can do this 🗿 pic.twitter.com/ij5AtGymAz — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 10, 2026

The guest list reflected the scale of the event, with several Bollywood A-listers making their presence felt at the Jamnagar gathering.

Bhajan Session Adds Spiritual Layer

Another video from the celebrations has now surfaced, standing out for its spiritual tone. In the clip, members of the Ambani family and their guests are seen participating in a bhajan session, offering prayers to Lord Krishna.

Nita Ambani is seen at the beginning of the video, hands folded, gently swaying to the devotional music. The clip then shows Radhika Merchant seated beside Veer Pahariya, both appearing deeply immersed in the moment, while Mukesh Ambani is also seen engaged in the prayers.

Ranveer Singh is spotted sitting next to Nita Ambani with folded hands, absorbed in the spiritual atmosphere. The video also captures Gauri Khan and her son AbRam Khan, quietly participating in the session.

Towards the end, the mood shifts slightly as Janhvi Kapoor is seen performing Garba, with Ranveer Singh joining in, adding a lively energy to the otherwise serene gathering.

Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan’s Birthday Wishes

While many celebrities attended the celebrations in person, others took to social media to wish Anant Ambani.

Salman Khan shared a playful post alongside a picture with Anant, writing, “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul.”

Shah Rukh Khan also extended his wishes on X, posting, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.”

From opulent celebrations to moments of devotion, Anant Ambani’s birthday bash has offered a glimpse into a gathering that balanced grandeur with heartfelt simplicity, leaving fans with plenty to talk about online.

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First Published: April 10, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Anant Ambani Birthday Bash: Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan Join Bhajan Session; Janhvi Kapoor Performs Garba