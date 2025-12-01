সোমবার, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Ananya Panday Reveals One Acting Advice Shah Rukh Khan Gave Her | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ananya Panday Reveals One Acting Advice Shah Rukh Khan Gave Her | Bollywood News


Ananya Panday revealed that Shah Rukh Khan once advised her to imagine life without a loved one to evoke real emotion in emotional scenes, a tip she still follows today.

Ananya Panday shared that Shah Rukh Khan once advised her to do this.

Ananya Panday shared that Shah Rukh Khan once advised her to do this.

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Ananya, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, addressed a session at IFP Season 15. During the session, Ananya revealed an advice she received from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While addressing the crowd, the actress revealed, “Shah Rukh sir had actually told me once… I could be saying this completely wrong, but this is what I remember. He had once told me that when there’s a scene where someone dies, instead of thinking about that person being dead, think about how life would be without that person. Think about continuing life but that person is not there anymore. Or think about the happy moments with that person, and that will make you sad.”

Ananya in IFP’s session also spoke about the conversation she had with Ahaan Panday before his debut film Saiyaara released and shared, “Even with my brother Ahaan’s film, Saiyaara, before that, no one even knew that this film was coming out. No one knew Ahaan. No one knew Aneet. And I remember speaking to Ahaan like 3–4 days before the film was coming out. And he was just like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I hope people watch my film.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, people will watch it.’ But then it opened to ₹22 crores, like that’s insane! They made history. Time has changed so much. You really don’t know what is going to work and what’s not going to work. So you really have to just do your best as an actor. For me, success would be just being the best possible actor that I can be.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The teaser of the film was released on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, and it gave a brief glimpse of the lead actors’ chemistry in the movie. While Kartik is introduced as a ‘mama’s boy’ who thinks no girl can reject him, Ananya Panday is introduced as Rumi, who seeks a 90s-style romance amid the 2025 hook-up culture. The teaser shows glimpses of their growing chemistry as love begins to blossom between them.

December 01, 2025, 20:29 IST

December 01, 2025, 20:29 IST



