Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down Cameo In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘It’s My Loss’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 14, 2026, 03:58 IST

Anil Kapoor reveals he declined a cameo in Dhurandhar 2 due to prior commitments, admitting missing the film was his “loss.”

Anil Kapoor reveals he rejected a cameo in Dhurandhar 2 due to prior commitments.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that he turned down a cameo in the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, admitting that missing out on the opportunity was ultimately his own loss.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the highly anticipated sequel is set to release on March 19 and has already generated immense buzz among audiences. The film continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, whose journey of vengeance forms the core of the espionage drama.

Why Anil Kapoor declined the role

In a recent interview with India Today, Kapoor revealed that Dhar had approached him for a small cameo in the film. However, the actor said he had to decline the offer because he had already committed those dates to another filmmaker.

Kapoor explained that keeping professional commitments is extremely important to him, even if it means letting go of an exciting opportunity.

“He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” Kapoor said while reflecting on his decision.

The actor added that he would have loved to be a part of the project but did not want to break an earlier promise to another director. Despite missing out on this film, Kapoor expressed hope that he will get a chance to collaborate with Dhar in the future.

Buzz around Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, anticipation for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to grow. The sequel follows the massive success of the first installment, which reportedly collected more than Rs 1350 crore worldwide at the box office.

The upcoming film features a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Reports suggest the film will have a runtime of nearly three hours and 55 minutes, making it one of the longest mainstream Hindi releases in recent years. With strong advance bookings already reported across theatres, the makers are expecting the sequel to match or even surpass the box-office success of its predecessor.

The film will have a solo theatrical release on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled a day earlier on March 18.

Meanwhile, Kapoor was recently seen in Subedaar, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Aditya Rawal, Khushbu Sundar, Mona Singh and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.

First Published: March 14, 2026, 03:58 IST

News movies bollywood Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down Cameo In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘It’s My Loss’