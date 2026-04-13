মঙ্গলবার, ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৬:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
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IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Ishan Kishan star as Sunrisers hand Rajasthan Royals heavy defeat in Hyderabad | Cricket News Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours; Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt | Bollywood News তথ্যমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে ভারতীয় হাইকমিশনারের সাক্ষাৎ IPL 2026: Virat Kohli loses cool, throws helmet and gloves after dismissal vs Mumbai Indians | Cricket News কর্ণফুলীতে কর্মসংস্থানের দাবিতে ইউএনও বরাবর ছাত্রদলের স্মারকলিপি প্রদান কর্ণফুলীতে ভোজ্য তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, জরিমানা ৪০ হাজার টাকা চলে গেলেন প্রখ্যাত সংগীতশিল্পী আশা ভোঁসলে পীরকে পিটিয়ে-কুপিয়ে হত্যা: বাউল শিল্পী শফি মন্ডলের বাড়িতে পুলিশ মোতায়েন Opinion | Asha Bhosle: A Voice In Many Lives | Bollywood News চবিতে ১২ ফুট লম্বা কিং কোবরা উদ্ধার
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Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours; Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৩ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ২২ সময় দেখুন
Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours; Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Asha Bhosle laid to rest with full state honours as tributes pour in; Ranveer Allahbadia confirms he is dating Juhi Bhatt, sparking buzz online.

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Asha Bhosle laid to rest; Ranveer Allahbadia confirms he is dating Juhi Bhatt.

Asha Bhosle laid to rest; Ranveer Allahbadia confirms he is dating Juhi Bhatt.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was laid to rest today, on April 13, at the Shivaji Park crematorium. The veteran music icon passed away following multiple-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on April 12. Asha Bhosle’s final rites were performed today with state honours.

For More: Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours, Granddaughter Zanai Breaks Down In Tears

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has officially confirmed his relationship with actor-influencer Juhi Bhatt. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi as they attended the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium, held on April 12.

For More: ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’: Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt, Couple Attends MI Vs RCB IPL Match

After making a strong debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, where he will feature in an entirely different role. Ahaan, who played a lover boy in Saiyaara, will take on a gangster avatar in his next, as per reports. This will be a surprise for fans to see Ahaan in this never-seen-before avatar.

For More: Ahaan Panday To Play Gangster In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next? Deets Inside

Kunickaa Sadanand has confirmed that Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar have broken up. Months after appearing together on Bigg Boss 19, social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar had left everyone wondering whether they had broken up. Now, Kunickaa Sadanand’s recent comments have led fans to believe that the rumours were indeed true.

For More: Kunickaa Sadanand CONFIRMS Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar Breakup: ‘I Hope They Find Good Partners’ | Watch

Asha Bhosle’s last song before death was The Shadowy Light, released weeks before her passing and now remembered for its emotional lyrics and spiritual message.

For More: Asha Bhosle’s Final Song Before Her Death Will Leave You Emotional Once You Hear It

First Published:

April 13, 2026, 21:50 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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তথ্যমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে ভারতীয় হাইকমিশনারের সাক্ষাৎ

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কর্ণফুলীতে কর্মসংস্থানের দাবিতে ইউএনও বরাবর ছাত্রদলের স্মারকলিপি প্রদান

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কর্ণফুলীতে ভোজ্য তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, জরিমানা ৪০ হাজার টাকা

চলে গেলেন প্রখ্যাত সংগীতশিল্পী আশা ভোঁসলে

চলে গেলেন প্রখ্যাত সংগীতশিল্পী আশা ভোঁসলে

পীরকে পিটিয়ে-কুপিয়ে হত্যা: বাউল শিল্পী শফি মন্ডলের বাড়িতে পুলিশ মোতায়েন

পীরকে পিটিয়ে-কুপিয়ে হত্যা: বাউল শিল্পী শফি মন্ডলের বাড়িতে পুলিশ মোতায়েন

Opinion | Asha Bhosle: A Voice In Many Lives | Bollywood News

Opinion | Asha Bhosle: A Voice In Many Lives | Bollywood News

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