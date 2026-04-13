Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours; Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 13, 2026, 21:50 IST

Asha Bhosle laid to rest with full state honours as tributes pour in; Ranveer Allahbadia confirms he is dating Juhi Bhatt, sparking buzz online.

Asha Bhosle laid to rest; Ranveer Allahbadia confirms he is dating Juhi Bhatt.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was laid to rest today, on April 13, at the Shivaji Park crematorium. The veteran music icon passed away following multiple-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on April 12. Asha Bhosle’s final rites were performed today with state honours.

For More: Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours, Granddaughter Zanai Breaks Down In Tears

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has officially confirmed his relationship with actor-influencer Juhi Bhatt. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi as they attended the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium, held on April 12.

For More: ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’: Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt, Couple Attends MI Vs RCB IPL Match

After making a strong debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, where he will feature in an entirely different role. Ahaan, who played a lover boy in Saiyaara, will take on a gangster avatar in his next, as per reports. This will be a surprise for fans to see Ahaan in this never-seen-before avatar.

For More: Ahaan Panday To Play Gangster In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next? Deets Inside

Kunickaa Sadanand has confirmed that Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar have broken up. Months after appearing together on Bigg Boss 19, social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar had left everyone wondering whether they had broken up. Now, Kunickaa Sadanand’s recent comments have led fans to believe that the rumours were indeed true.

For More: Kunickaa Sadanand CONFIRMS Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar Breakup: ‘I Hope They Find Good Partners’ | Watch

Asha Bhosle’s last song before death was The Shadowy Light, released weeks before her passing and now remembered for its emotional lyrics and spiritual message.

For More: Asha Bhosle’s Final Song Before Her Death Will Leave You Emotional Once You Hear It

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First Published: April 13, 2026, 21:50 IST

News movies bollywood Asha Bhosle Laid To Rest With Full State Honours; Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Dating Juhi Bhatt