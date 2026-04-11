Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 11, 2026, 22:48 IST

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, with a career that has spanned several decades.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale (Credits: Instagram)

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11. She is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is receiving treatment in the emergency unit.

Speaking about her grandmother’s health, Zanai Bhosle posted an update from her X handle and said, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.— Zanai Bhosle (@ZanaiBhosle) April 11, 2026

According to the hospital sources, Asha Bhosle was unconscious when she was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital. She is currently in the ICU under medical supervision, and her health is being continuously monitored.

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, with a career that has spanned several decades. Born on September 8, 1933, she began singing at a very young age and went on to become one of the most recorded artists in the world.

Throughout her long journey, she has lent her voice to thousands of songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Her rare ability to effortlessly move across genres—from classical and ghazals to pop, cabaret and folk—made her stand out in the industry. She is particularly known for her memorable collaborations with music composer RD Burman, which gave Indian cinema some of its most enduring songs.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Playback singer Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.(Visuals from outside the hospital) pic.twitter.com/tMOXpIED8a — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2026

Her voice has shaped many unforgettable Bollywood melodies. Songs like “Dum Maro Dum”, “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” continue to resonate with listeners even today. With her expressive tone and dynamic style, she brought depth and personality to countless on-screen performances.

Over the years, Asha Bhosle has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music. Her influence continues to inspire generations of singers and remains deeply etched in the country’s musical legacy.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

First Published: April 11, 2026, 20:51 IST

News movies bollywood Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital