রবিবার, ১২ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৭:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News বাপার প্রয়াত সভাপতি এইচ.এম. এরশাদ স্মরণে নাগরিক শোকসভা অনুষ্ঠিত ভূঞাপুরে থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ৩০ পিস ট্যাপেন্টাডল ট্যাবলেট সহ গ্রেফতার -১ কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত প্রধানমন্ত্রীর টাংগাইল সফর উপলক্ষে কালিয়াকৈরে বিএনপির প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয় Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News অনলাইনে ক্লাস নেওয়া বাস্তবতা জ্ঞানহীন ফালতু সিদ্ধান্ত: রাবির সাবেক উপাচার্য ইরানের সঙ্গে আলোচনার জন্য ইসলামাবাদে মার্কিন ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট কর্ণফুলীতে জ্বালানি তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, ৪০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stand tall as RR give defending champ RCB first taste of defeat | Cricket News
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Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১১ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৩৯ সময় দেখুন
Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, with a career that has spanned several decades.

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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale (Credits: Instagram)

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale (Credits: Instagram)

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11. She is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is receiving treatment in the emergency unit.

Speaking about her grandmother’s health, Zanai Bhosle posted an update from her X handle and said, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

According to the hospital sources, Asha Bhosle was unconscious when she was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital. She is currently in the ICU under medical supervision, and her health is being continuously monitored.

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, with a career that has spanned several decades. Born on September 8, 1933, she began singing at a very young age and went on to become one of the most recorded artists in the world.

Throughout her long journey, she has lent her voice to thousands of songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Her rare ability to effortlessly move across genres—from classical and ghazals to pop, cabaret and folk—made her stand out in the industry. She is particularly known for her memorable collaborations with music composer RD Burman, which gave Indian cinema some of its most enduring songs.

Her voice has shaped many unforgettable Bollywood melodies. Songs like “Dum Maro Dum”, “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” continue to resonate with listeners even today. With her expressive tone and dynamic style, she brought depth and personality to countless on-screen performances.

Over the years, Asha Bhosle has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music. Her influence continues to inspire generations of singers and remains deeply etched in the country’s musical legacy.

First Published:

April 11, 2026, 20:51 IST

News movies bollywood Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital
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