Ashes: Ben Stokes limps off injured with adductor concern on Day 4 at SCG | Cricket News

Ben Stokes (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes was forced to leave the field early on Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in his right adductor.Stokes delivered just 10 balls at the start of the day before pulling up in his follow-through and clutching his right groin. He walked off midway through his 28th over of Australia’s innings, with the England camp later confirming the skipper was dealing with an adductor issue.

“Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint. We will provide an update when more information is available,” England Cricket said in a statement.With England trailing 3-1 in the series, the tour has been plagued by injuries, and Stokes became the latest addition to a growing list of sidelined fast bowlers that includes Gus Atkinson (hamstring), Jofra Archer (side strain) and Mark Wood (knee).In Stokes’ absence, Harry Brook assumed the captaincy duties on the field as England went on to dismiss Australia for 567.During the second session, while England steadily reduced Australia’s lead, team management confirmed that Stokes would bat, although he is expected to come in lower down the order.England suffered an early setback in their second innings when Zak Crawley was dismissed for one at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the visitors regrouped through Jacob Bethell, who brought up a half-century and shared an 81-run second-wicket partnership with Ben Duckett (42) before the latter was bowled by Michael Neser.Joe Root then joined Bethell at the crease, but Australia kept the pressure on England’s leading Test run-scorer. Bethell continued to find runs and raised his second fifty of the series, while Root struggled for fluency and was eventually trapped lbw by Scott Boland for six.Harry Brook and Bethell then counter-attacked, adding 57 runs together to cut the deficit to nine with seven wickets in hand, as England reached tea in a promising position at 174 for 3.