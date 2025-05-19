At 42, Trisha Is The Heroine. Then Why Is Her Younger Co-Star The ‘Mom’?

Veteran actress Trisha continues to defy age and industry expectations, maintaining her position as a leading lady in South Indian cinema at the age of 42. From her debut in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi to her breakout role in Mounam Pesiyathe, Trisha has enjoyed a remarkable and enduring career spanning over two decades.

With a filmography that includes celebrated works across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, Trisha has consistently challenged younger actresses, proving her staying power and versatility. Her recent performances in Vidamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly have further cemented her status.

She is now set to appear in the highly anticipated film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring a powerhouse cast including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan (Simbu), Trisha, Abhirami, and others. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 5.

Interestingly, attention has recently turned to her co-star Abhirami, not just for her role in the film, but due to an unexpected age revelation. While Abhirami portrays more mature characters, such as mothers on screen, and Trisha continues to be cast as the heroine, it has come to light that Abhirami is, in fact, younger than Trisha by a month.

Trisha was born on May 4, 1983 and is currently 42. Abhirami, who made her debut as a child artiste in Kathapurushan (1995) and later gained fame with the Malayalam film Bhadram, was born in July 1983 and is 41, turning 42 this July.

This revelation has surprised many fans, especially given the contrasting roles the two actresses play today. The industry’s casting choices, often shaped by perceptions rather than age, have once again sparked discussion among film enthusiasts.