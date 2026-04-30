Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya Poster; Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi Announce Pregnancy | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 30, 2026, 22:00 IST

Shah Rukh Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya first look; Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce they are expecting their first child.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils the first look of Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya; Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are expecting their first baby.

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming Netflix film Kartavya, a tense heartland drama backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Shah Rukh shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix.”

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya Poster, Netflix Film To Release On May 15

On April 30, actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi took to social media and shared an adorable personal update. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. In their heartwarming post, the actress, who recently spoke about going through seven painful IVF procedures and suffering a miscarriage, revealed that they have opted for surrogacy.

For More: ‘Through Love, Hope, And Surrogacy’: Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi Announce Pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram has been generating steady curiosity among fans, especially since it marks an important milestone in her career as her debut production venture. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026, but the latest industry buzz suggests that audiences may have to wait a little longer.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram May Skip May 15 Release, New Date Likely In June

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed what she carries in her handbag in a new video with Vogue on YouTube. The actor’s mix of personal, cultural and practical items has caught attention, especially her admission about carrying a Hanuman Chalisa and an EpiPen.

For More: Priyanka Chopra Carries Hanuman Chalisa In Bag, Says She Tries To Recite It Daily: ‘It Protects Me’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married in 2023, embraced parenthood in 2025. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra. The couple is yet to reveal the munchkin’s face. However, Kiara recently gave a glimpse of their holidays in the Maldives. They recently jetted off to the serene spot to spend some quality time as a family. Interestingly, the actress also shared a video of herself playfully jamming to the Baby Shark track, and her mom era has left everyone in awe.

For More: Kiara Advani Sings Baby Shark During Vacay With Sidharth Malhotra, Sarayaah; Internet Loves It

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First Published: April 30, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya Poster; Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi Announce Pregnancy