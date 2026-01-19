Barclays and Nike unveiled as London Spirit’s first commercial partners | Cricket News

Barclays named London Spirit’s first-ever principal partner, with Nike confirmed as official kit supplier. (Screengrabs)

London Spirit marked a landmark day for the franchise by unveiling Barclays as its first-ever principal partner and Nike as its official kit supplier, alongside the launch of a refreshed brand identity that blends modernity with tradition.Barclays’ appointment as principal partner further strengthens its growing association with cricket and its established relationship with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). One year after being named principal partner of MCC at Lord’s, the bank will now feature prominently on the front of London Spirit’s playing kit and merchandise. Barclays brings with it a rich legacy in sports sponsorship across football, tennis and cricket.

Over the past year, Barclays has significantly deepened its involvement in the game. Its funding of the MCC Foundation has enabled the expansion of cricket hubs across the UK, offering free coaching and a structured talent pathway for state-educated children. This was followed by the launch of the Barclays Knight-Stokes Cup in collaboration with the Black Heart Foundation. Around 870 secondary state schools, nearly one-fifth nationwide, entered boys' or girls' teams for the inaugural edition, scheduled to be played in 2026. The partnership with London Spirit reinforces Barclays' commitment to supporting English cricket at all levels, from grassroots participation to elite performance, while attracting younger and more diverse audiences. Nike, one of the world's most iconic sportswear brands, will supply London Spirit's kits in collaboration with KitKing. The franchise now joins a global roster that includes England's national football teams, the Barclays Women's Super League and major US sports leagues. This partnership marks a key step in Nike's renewed push into cricket and takes place in London, one of its most important international markets. The new kit will be unveiled and made available to fans in the coming months.The commercial announcements coincide with the unveiling of London Spirit's updated branding, developed after a year-long market research process led by leading agency VCCP. Co-owners MCC and the Tech Titans reviewed all elements of the franchise identity, including the team name, logo, colours and values, with the aim of strengthening the link to London while aligning the modern ethos of The Hundred with the heritage of Lord's.Fan research revealed strong support for retaining the London Spirit name, while the new logo features a clean monogram formed from the team's initials. A subtle incline in the letter L pays tribute to the famous Lord's slope. The colour palette incorporates a discreet thread of MCC's traditional red and yellow through London Spirit's signature blue merchandise.

London Spirit Chair Julian Metherell said the partnerships with Barclays and Nike marked a significant step forward for the franchise.“I am delighted that Barclays and Nike are partnering with London Spirit as key sponsors. Barclays has substantial experience in leading sports partnerships and has developed a strong and valued relationship with MCC and Lord’s that is further strengthened by this agreement. Nike has created some of the world’s most iconic sports kits,” said Metherell.The deal, Barclays says, will help “drive the team’s growth and inclusivity”. Barclays group chief C.S Venkatakrishnan said: “This marks another milestone for Barclays as we expand our presence at Lord’s by becoming principal partner of London Spirit. We are proud to broaden and deepen the fan base of the game through our partnerships with the MCC Foundation and Lord’s, the world’s most iconic cricket ground.”