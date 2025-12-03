BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them | Television News

বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them


Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik vacation in Goa with Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, celebrating friendship and family after their bond on Pati Patni Aur Panga.

BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them

BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them

Television stars Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik are serving major bestie goals as they vacation in Goa with their respective partners, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla.

Hina recently took to her social media account in sharing a carousel post that featured moments from their fun-filled trip. The pairs were accompanied by the members of their respective families.

While Rubina’s mother and her twin daughters accompanied her and Abhinav, Hina’s younger brother was seen having a ball of a time with his sister and brother-in-law.

Hina captioned the post as “Friends, family and loads of love”, adding a red heart emoticon. Earlier in the day, Rubina had also shared a few pictures from their fun-filled trip to Goa.

The four were seen relaxing by the beach and unwinding after months of hectic schedules. For the uninitiated, Hina and Rubina, along with Rocky and Abhinav, have turned into the best of friends ever since they participated in the couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

In fact, Hina, while on the show, had revealed how Rubina had supported her emotionally during her fight with cancer. In an episode, Hina Khan had recalled how Rubina Dilaik used to write handwritten notes to her to boost her morale.

Hina also shared that Rubina has many qualities and was the only person from the Indian TV industry to put in such efforts. Rubina and Abhinav had emerged as winners of the show.

For the uninitiated, Hina married Rocky in June 2025. Rubina and Abhinav have been married for almost 8 years and are blessed with twin baby girls. Their babies stay with Rubina’s parents in her hometown, Shimla. The couple wanted to raise their children away from the chaos of city life and amidst a good environment and clean air and also with the same values that they were brought up with.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

December 03, 2025, 09:11 IST

News movies television BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them
