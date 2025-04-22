Bollywood Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘India Will Give A Befitting Reply To The Cowards’

Last Updated: April 23, 2025, 00:28 IST

Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi and other Bollywood celebrities condemn the ‘cowardly’ Pahalgam terror attack, sending prayers and condolences to the victims.

Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon and Sonu Sood condemn Pahalgam terror attack.

Bollywood celebrities have come forward to strongly condemn the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22), which claimed the lives of 28 innocent tourists and left several others injured. The attack, widely described as a “cowardly” act of violence, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Actor Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his condemnation, writing, “Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilised world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for the early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai Ram.”

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early…— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 22, 2025

Tusshar Kapoor echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #Pahalgam.”

Vivek Oberoi expressed his sorrow, stating, “A shadow of sorrow falls heavy today, as news of the horrific terror attack in Kashmir breaks our hearts. Sending deepest condolences and prayers to all the families who have tragically lost loved ones. Now, more than ever, the world must come together in solidarity against such hatred, striving for strength, healing and enduring peace. #PeaceNotTerror.”

Om Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉️🙏🏻 condolences. Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting , UNITE and realise the true enemy. https://t.co/zSUIGHo1QP— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 22, 2025

Actress Bhagyashree shared her shock and sadness over the attack, writing, “Innocent lives lost! Shattered to see what the miscreants have done in Kashmir. We, the Indians, urge the PM to see to it that those who have committed this heinous act are brought to justice. @PMOIndia #Kashmir.”

Ranveen Tandon, visibly shocked and angry, expressed her emotions by saying, “Om Shanti. Condolences. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, UNITE and realise the true enemy.”

Om Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉️🙏🏻 condolences. Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting , UNITE and realise the true enemy. https://t.co/zSUIGHo1QP— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 22, 2025

A group of terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attacked a group of tourists in Baisaran valley in southern Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 28 and injuring many others. The group named The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post which also included a picture of one of the injured tourists.

Stay updated with the latest news and updates on Bollywood, Hollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and regional cinema, including celebrity gossip, box office collections, movie reviews and trailers. Discover trending K-dramas, must-watch web series, top K-pop songs, and more on the News18 Movies section.