Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Of Domestic Violence; Ranbir-Alia Visit Deols After Dharmendra’s Death | Bollywood News

From Celina Jaitly’s divorce to celebs visiting Dharmendra’s residence; here are the top headlines of the day.

Celina Jaitly and Dharmendra were among the top newsmakers of Tuesday, November 25.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Haag. The actress has approached the court under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, accusing Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. Following her petition, a Mumbai court has issued a formal notice to Haag. Further details of the allegations and upcoming hearings remain awaited.

Several Bollywood celebrities visited the Deols on Tuesday to offer their condolences after the death of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. Among others, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Aravind also visited Dharmendra’s residence to pay their respects. Dharmendra had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications. He breathed his last on November 24.

BTS, one of the world’s biggest K-pop acts, is no stranger to explosive fan reactions—especially when something unexpected is said during a livestream. That’s exactly what happened recently when BTS leader RM appeared with Jimin in a Weverse session that instantly sent ARMY into speculation mode. During a post-practice livestream on November 21, RM and Jimin joined fans for an impromptu interaction. However, things took a humorous turn when the duo realised that their broadcast only had a single viewer. Noticing this, RM said, “Let’s call it quits on our tea. Time to disband?”

A few days ago, reports about Shubhangi Atre’s exit from the popular comedy show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ surfaced on the Internet. Reports claimed that Shilpa Shinde has been approached by the makers to replace Shubhangi as Angoori Bhabhi. Now, Shubhangi herself has confirmed her exit from the show. The actress, who took up this role in 2016 after Shilpa Shinde’s exit, shared that it’s a blessing in disguise as she wishes to now explore new characters. While she didn’t reveal the reason behind quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she wished Shilpa all the best for taking up this role once again.

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, is currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and as the reality show is just two weeks away from its grand finale, Malti has received support from Indian cricketers who have urged fans to vote for her. On Tuesday, Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi took to Instagram to make a vote appeal for Malti Chahar ahead of the grand finale of the show.

