
‘Daal roti nahi chalti bina Virat Kohli ka naam liye’: Kohli’s brother hits back at critics as star readies for NZ ODIs | Cricket News

‘Daal roti nahi chalti bina Virat Kohli ka naam liye’: Kohli’s brother hits back at critics as star readies for NZ ODIs | Cricket News


Virat Kohli (Pic credit: Kohli’s Instagram post)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, has come out strongly in defence of the Indian batting great, firing a sharp salvo at critics who, according to him, rely on Virat’s name to remain relevant. Without naming anyone directly, Vikas posted a pointed message on Threads that quickly set social media buzzing and reignited debate around the former India captain’s career choices.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“SEEMS LIKE LOGON KI DAAL ROTI NAHI CHALTI. BINA VIRAT KOHLI KA NAAM LIYE HUE (It seems like people cannot run their houses without taking Virat Kohli’s name),” Vikas wrote, a remark widely interpreted by fans as a response to recent criticism aimed at Virat. While the post did not mention any individual, the timing led many to link it to comments made by former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

India vs New Zealand ODIs preview: Captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer in focus

Earlier this week, Manjrekar had expressed disappointment over Virat Kohli’s decision to step away from Test cricket, suggesting the batter could have shown greater resolve by attempting to rediscover his best red-ball form instead of ending his Test journey. The remarks triggered strong reactions among fans, with Vikas’s post seen as a firm rebuttal to what supporters felt was unnecessary criticism.

Vikas Kohli

Away from the off-field chatter, Virat Kohli remains firmly focused on cricket. The 37-year-old is preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning Sunday in Vadodara. He arrived in the city on January 7, drawing massive crowds at the airport and prompting heightened security arrangements.Kohli enters the series in imperious ODI form. He was the Player of the Series against South Africa after scoring 302 runs, including back-to-back centuries. His return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after nearly 15 years further underlined his rhythm, with scores of 131 against Andhra and 77 versus Gujarat.Now an exclusive ODI player, Kohli has begun net sessions in Vadodara and will look to continue his purple patch against New Zealand.



