Dhanashree Opens Up On Love After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Putting Others Down…’

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal filed for divorce by mutual consent in February this year, with a Mumbai court officially granting the divorce in March.

Choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma has broken her silence on life after her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In a conversation with Times of India, Dhanashree opened up about dealing with misleading narratives, staying grounded, and whether she’s open to finding love again.

Addressing speculation surrounding her, Dhanashree said, “The narratives circulating around me are far from the truth. None of it reflects who I am, and I don’t engage with it because I know my values, my upbringing, and the kind of person I am. I’ve always believed in maintaining dignity and grace. Putting others down has never been my way, and it never helps anyone rise in life.”

Reflecting on whether love is on the cards again, Dhanashree shared that matters of the heart aren’t planned. “I’ve always been extremely focused on my goals, whether it was during my time as a dentist or now in the entertainment industry… Pyaar ki baat karein, toh you can’t plan these things. Aap ye decide nahi kar sakte ke main aaj ya ek saal baad pyaar mein padhungi. Love is a different entity altogether. What matters most to me is mera focus aur main apne life mein aage kya dekh rahi hoon.”

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal filed for divorce by mutual consent in February this year, with a Mumbai court officially granting the divorce in March. However, the process saw a delay after the family court initially declined to waive the six-month mandatory cooling-off period.

The former couple’s separation had been speculated on for months, particularly after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram and were reportedly living separately since June 2022. They first connected during the COVID-19 pandemic when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons.

