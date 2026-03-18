Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release, Review And Box Office LIVE Updates: Fans Call Ranveer Singh’s Revenge Thriller ‘Explosive’, Paid Previews Tonight

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release, Review and Box Office LIVE Updates: The paid preview shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), starring Ranveer Singh, kicked off to record-breaking numbers, earning an estimated Rs 43 crore globally. While shows sold out across India and the United States, several regional premieres in South India faced cancellations due to delays in content delivery. Kannada and Malayalam versions could not be screened in Karnataka and Kerala as the final digital files were not ready. Meanwhile, News18 rated the film 3.5/5, praising Ranveer Singh’s performance as “outstanding.”

Read More: Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar Requests Fans To Avoid Spoilers In Special Note, Teases ‘Don’t Leave Your Seats…’

A direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2 picks up where Hamza’s story left off, plunging him back into a dangerous undercover operation inside Pakistan’s criminal and political network. The stakes are higher, the scale is bigger, and the personal dimension of Hamza’s arc gives the film an emotional weight that goes beyond standard spy thriller territory.

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review | Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings | Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections

Dhurandhar’s cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. They join Ranveer Singh in key roles, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Shot across India and Thailand on a grand scale, Dhurandhar 2 is one of the longest Indian films in recent memory, with a runtime of around 229 minutes.

Stay tuned to this space for all Dhurandhar 2 LIVE updates, including paid preview audience reactions, the first early review roundup and live box office collection figures as they come in.