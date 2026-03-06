Dhurandhar 2 Trailer To Release On March 7; Mandana Karimi Says She’s ‘Banned’ In Iran | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 06, 2026, 21:56 IST

From Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date to Mandana Karimi talking about lack of support, check updates here

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer To Release On THIS Date; Mandana Karimi Slams Lack Of Support, Says She’s Banned In Iran

After weeks of speculation and mounting fan frenzy, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have announced the trailer release date of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge! The spy-action entertainer’s striking poster confirms the much-awaited moment – the trailer drops tomorrow at 11:01AM.

Actor and model Mandana Karimi has opened up about her decision to leave India, addressing the controversy surrounding her recent remarks. In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, the former Bigg Boss contestant clarified that while she plans to move out of the country, she cannot return to her homeland, Iran, because she has been banned from entering it. Karimi’s statement comes days after an interview in which she said she hoped to relocate to Iran. The comment quickly went viral and triggered widespread trolling online, with many accusing her of criticising India.

Actor and reality TV personality Khushi Mukherjee is once again trending online and this time, it’s not just about her fashion choices. A recent paparazzi video of the actress in Mumbai has sparked heated debate on social media after rapper Santy Sharma posted a controversial comment reacting to her outfit.

It was meant to be a fun night of cricket and celebrity spotting, but a brief moment outside the stadium has now grabbed everyone’s attention online. Actor Varun Dhawan was among the many Bollywood personalities who turned up for the India vs England T20 match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. While several pictures of the actor enjoying the match are doing the rounds, a video showing him losing his cool with a fan has gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 19. And if recent reports are to be believed, then the teasers of the much-awaited films Raja Shivaji and Cocktail 2 are reportedly set to be attached to the big-screen release. Dhurandhar 2 trailer is all set to release on March 7.

First Published: March 06, 2026, 21:56 IST

News movies bollywood Dhurandhar 2 Trailer To Release On March 7; Mandana Karimi Says She’s ‘Banned’ In Iran