Dhurandhar Creates History; Ranveer Singh Trolls Dhruv Rathee? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 14, 2026, 22:01 IST

Dhurandhar creates history at the box office; Ranveer Singh sparks buzz after reportedly dig at Dhruv Rathee in a viral ad.

Dhurandhar creates history at the box office, Ranveer Singh sparks buzz after reportedly trolling Dhruv Rathee.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have become a phenomenon, and the two movies have ruled the box office like a storm. Now, they have hit yet another milestone, the Ranveer Singh starrer duology has reportedly surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series to achieve such a grand feat. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s combined collection has now crossed over Rs 3000 crore.

For More: Dhurandhar Creates History, Ranveer Singh’s Duology Earns Rs 3000 Crore Worldwide

Ranveer Singh has sparked discussion with his latest RuPay advertisement featuring Prakash Padukone. The ad is being talked about for a moment that fans believe is a subtle dig at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have become a phenomenon, and the two movies have ruled the box office like a storm.

For More: Did Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Troll Dhruv Rathee In New Ad? Fans React To ‘Bhavandar’ Poster | Viral

Some losses don’t hit all at once… they sink in slowly, quietly, in moments you don’t expect. And sometimes, it’s the words left behind by loved ones that truly capture what the world is feeling. As the country continues to mourn Asha Bhosle, a deeply personal note from her granddaughter has now added another layer of emotion to an already heavy goodbye..

For More: Zanai Bhosle Pens Emotional Note After Grandma Asha Bhosle’s Funeral: ‘She Has Seen It All From Above’

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look is out. But what grabbed attention was its new release date. A box office clash is on the horizon as Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film is set to release alongside Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The release of these two romantic entertainers has already sparked excitement among fans.

For More: Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai To Clash With Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil

It was a full-on cricket night in Mumbai, and like many fans, Kareena Kapoor decided to soak in the stadium energy with her family. But amid the cheers, jerseys, and match-day excitement, a brief moment from the outing ended up catching more attention than the game itself. Videos from the evening have been widely shared online, showing the family dressed in Mumbai Indians jerseys as they watched the match from the stands. While most clips capture a relaxed and cheerful vibe, one particular video has stood out for a different reason.

For More: Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool Amid Crowd Chaos At IPL Match With Saif Ali Khan And Kids | Watch

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First Published: April 14, 2026, 22:01 IST