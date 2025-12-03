Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News

বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind, the track is perfectly matching the high-octane vibe of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been grabbing attention ever since it was announced, and recently makers released a trailer, which has left fans super excited. Well, now they have dropped the much-awaited song ‘Ez-Ez’, and it’s already making waves across social media. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind, the track brings an explosive burst of energy, perfectly matching the high-octane vibe of the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared the song with caption reading, “A magic only @shashwatology could create with @diljitdosanjh @hanumankind – THE BIGGEST COLLAB OF 2025. Ez-Ez Music Video OUT NOW! #Dhurandhar in cinemas worldwide from 5th December.” Fans also reacted with fire emojis. This is the fourth song from the film, and till now, all have been receiving immense love.

CBFC Mutes Cuss Word, Reduces Violent Scenes Before Granting ‘A’ Certificate

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Dhurandhar has received an ‘Adult Only – A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. After viewing the Aditya Dhar directorial, the CBFC asked the makers to make a few changes and granted them a go-ahead for the release. CBFC asked the makers to subtly change a minister’s name in one of the scenes. Besides this, they muted a cuss word and reduced a few violent scenes from the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The makers were also asked to add an anti-drug disclaimer in a few scenes. Music and a few more visuals have also been added to the end credits.

The Central Board of Film Certification also gave a green signal to Dhurandhar amid the concerns raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee Major Mohit Sharma regarding the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer. CBFC clearly stated that Dhurandhar is not linked to the life of Major Mohit Sharma either directly or indirectly. The censor board also clarified that the film is rather a ‘work of fiction’ and therefore, there is no need to send the movie to the Indian army officials before its release.

About the film

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sara Arjun. While the film is said to be the most violent one from Indian cinema, fans are lauding the Hollywood-level scale on which the story is visualised. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in important roles. Although there is no official announcement as of yet, reportedly, the makers plan to make Dhurandhar a two-part saga, with part two releasing in the first half of 2026. “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part,” a source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama recently. Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on December 5, 2025.

Dhurandhar Trailer

The trailer reveals that the film is inspired by true events and depicts the tension between India and Pakistan. Ranveer Singh is seen in his rugged avatar as he plays the role of an undercover spy. The Aditya Dhar directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan. The trailer also promises that the film will be a treat for action lovers and will leave the audience with goosebumps. It also reveals that Dhurandhar will be one of Ranveer Singh’s most violent films.

First Published:

December 03, 2025, 11:12 IST

December 03, 2025, 11:12 IST
