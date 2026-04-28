Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 28, 2026, 21:59 IST

Farhan Akhtar addresses the Don 3 controversy; Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

Farhan Akhtar addresses the Don 3 controversy; Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been hitting headlines following a controversy that erupted after the Dhurandhar star walked away from Farhan’s upcoming film ‘Don 3’. Amid this, Farhan has finally reacted to it, and revealed what he learned from the setback.

For More: Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Don 3 Controversy Amid Ranveer Singh’s Exit: ‘Nothing Can Be Taken For Granted’

After keeping a relatively quiet public profile in recent days, Deepika Padukone stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday, drawing attention for more than one reason. The actor was spotted at the airport alongside husband Ranveer Singh, marking her first appearance since the couple shared news of their second pregnancy earlier this month.

For More: Deepika Padukone Keeps It Low-Key During First Outing After Pregnancy News, Ranveer Singh Turns Protective

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 3 Idiots, released in 2009, remains one of the most loved and impactful films to date. Packed with memorable performances, iconic dialogues, and soulful music, the film continues to enjoy immense rewatch value. Fans have long been awaiting a sequel, and recent reports about 3 Idiots 2 have only heightened the excitement.

For More: Aamir Khan Confirms 3 Idiots Sequel, Reveals 10-Year Leap: ‘It’s A Beautiful Story’

In a striking crossover between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly set to collaborate with Tamil star Dhanush for an ambitious new project. The film, described as a mythological drama set against a dense jungle backdrop, is being developed under his banner Bhansali Productions, reports Variety India. The film will be directed by Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran, known for Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar.

For More: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Dhanush To Team Up For Large-Scale Mythological Jungle Drama: Report

Ranveer Allahbadia has finally made his relationship official with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt, sharing a series of romantic pictures from their Kenya holiday that have quickly gone viral. Posting the photos, Ranveer wrote, “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between 🌕 Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world’s negatives? I have ❤️🧿,” clearly confirming the relationship.

For More: Ranveer Allahbadia Makes Relationship Official With GF Juhi Bhatt | Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani React

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First Published: April 28, 2026, 21:59 IST

News movies bollywood Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement