বুধবার, ২৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ১০:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Another day, another record! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts IPL history, becomes fastest to … | Cricket News কর্ণফুলীতে ভুয়া অভিযোগের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ, অপপ্রচারের শিকার শেখ মুহাম্মদ ভূঞাপুরে মানসিক ভারসাম্যহীন তরুণীকে ধর্ষণ করে হাত পা বেধে ফেলে যায় ধান ক্ষেতে Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈরে ট্রাক উদ্ধার, ৫৯০ বস্তা চাউল সহ আটক -২ কালিয়াকৈরে স্ত্রীর করা নির্যাতন মামলায় আবু তালহা আটক ন্যায়বিচারের বার্তা নিয়ে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দিবস পালিত TOI Exclusive | Sabastian Sawe’s London blitz makes us marathoners believe limits are meant to be pushed: Sawan Barwal | More sports News শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশনের বিনামূল্যে ১০০০ লিটারের ৬০টি পানির ট্যাংক ও সেটিং উপকরণ বিতরণ ডিজেল সংকটে আর নয় অস্থিরতা আমাদের বুস্টার মিশ্রিত পোড়া মবিলেই নির্ভরতা
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Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৮ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪১ সময় দেখুন
Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement | Bollywood News


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Farhan Akhtar addresses the Don 3 controversy; Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

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Farhan Akhtar addresses the Don 3 controversy; Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

Farhan Akhtar addresses the Don 3 controversy; Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been hitting headlines following a controversy that erupted after the Dhurandhar star walked away from Farhan’s upcoming film ‘Don 3’. Amid this, Farhan has finally reacted to it, and revealed what he learned from the setback.

For More: Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Don 3 Controversy Amid Ranveer Singh’s Exit: ‘Nothing Can Be Taken For Granted’

After keeping a relatively quiet public profile in recent days, Deepika Padukone stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday, drawing attention for more than one reason. The actor was spotted at the airport alongside husband Ranveer Singh, marking her first appearance since the couple shared news of their second pregnancy earlier this month.

For More: Deepika Padukone Keeps It Low-Key During First Outing After Pregnancy News, Ranveer Singh Turns Protective

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 3 Idiots, released in 2009, remains one of the most loved and impactful films to date. Packed with memorable performances, iconic dialogues, and soulful music, the film continues to enjoy immense rewatch value. Fans have long been awaiting a sequel, and recent reports about 3 Idiots 2 have only heightened the excitement.

For More: Aamir Khan Confirms 3 Idiots Sequel, Reveals 10-Year Leap: ‘It’s A Beautiful Story’

In a striking crossover between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly set to collaborate with Tamil star Dhanush for an ambitious new project. The film, described as a mythological drama set against a dense jungle backdrop, is being developed under his banner Bhansali Productions, reports Variety India. The film will be directed by Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran, known for Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar.

For More: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Dhanush To Team Up For Large-Scale Mythological Jungle Drama: Report

Ranveer Allahbadia has finally made his relationship official with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt, sharing a series of romantic pictures from their Kenya holiday that have quickly gone viral. Posting the photos, Ranveer wrote, “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between 🌕 Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world’s negatives? I have ❤️🧿,” clearly confirming the relationship.

For More: Ranveer Allahbadia Makes Relationship Official With GF Juhi Bhatt | Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani React

First Published:

April 28, 2026, 21:59 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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Another day, another record! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts IPL history, becomes fastest to … | Cricket News
Another day, another record! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts IPL history, becomes fastest to … | Cricket News
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Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement | Bollywood News
Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Don 3 Controversy; Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement | Bollywood News
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TOI Exclusive | Sabastian Sawe’s London blitz makes us marathoners believe limits are meant to be pushed: Sawan Barwal | More sports News
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