Finally football: ISL to kick off on February 14 | Football News

PANAJI: The sports ministry and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) turned the tables on top-tier clubs during a joint meeting in the Capital on Tuesday, leaving them with no choice but agree to take part in this edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya later announced that the ISL will kick off on Feb 14 with all 14 teams taking part. When clubs headed to the Capital at short notice — summoned individually through a phone call late on Monday night by AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan — they were expecting to hear the proposal, return home, study and then consult owners. Instead, they were told time was running out and they had to say “yes or no” on Tuesday itself.

“We had no choice to decide whether the (short-term) proposal makes sense,” said one club official who had to hurriedly call the club owner and inform him of the latest developments.Consistent in their stand that they are taking part in the top league, whatever the format and financial implications, Jamshedpur FC were the first to provide an email confirmation, followed by the likes of Punjab FC, East Bengal, NorthEast United, Mohammedan Sporting and Inter Kashi. Later, Delhi SC, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant came on board. Five clubs — Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City, FC Goa and Odisha FC — needed time to speak with their owners and reluctantly agreed. ISL clubs were also taken aback with the change in format.

While most were in favour of a single-leg centralised format, AIFF proposed a single leg home and away structure for the current season, estimated to cost Rs24.3 crore. AIFF said a single leg centralised format will cost Rs 38 crore, adding to the cost.The ISL will have a total of 91 matches with all 14 teams playing each other once. Clubs have to pay Rs 1 crore each as franchise fee. As per the constitution, the top league will have principles of promotion and relegation, but AIFF is likely to approach the Supreme Court for a one-year relaxation, given that it will be a truncated league. Talking to the media, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “Today the govt, football federation and 14 clubs had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start Feb 14 on Saturday. All 14 clubs will participate.”“Similarly, the I-League will be held around the same time with all 11 clubs participating. The leagues will finally happen,” he added.Mandaviya was joined by the beleaguered AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, who explained the financial and logistical aspects of both leagues. “A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made only for the conduct of the ISL. 10 percent of this fund will come from AIFF, 50% from clubs and 10% from legacy partners (clubs). Another 30% was to come from a commercial partner but since we don’t have one right now, the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution for this season,” Chaubey said.