Full House Star Dave Coulier Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer Just 7 Months After Lymphoma Recovery | Hollywood News

Dave Coulier revealed a new cancer battle with P16 squamous carcinoma, unrelated to his earlier stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Dave Coulier has another heartbreaking health update.

Full House actor Dave Coulier has disclosed that he is facing a new cancer battle, only seven months after completing treatment for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The announcement came during an appearance on NBC’s Today, where the actor discussed his latest health update and the treatment plan ahead.

Speaking on the show, Coulier said the discovery was made during a routine PET scan in October. He explained, “Totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had. So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan. It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

Coulier noted that the outlook for this diagnosis is considerably more positive than his previous one. He is scheduled for 35 radiation sessions and expects to complete treatment by December 31. Emphasising the importance of vigilance, he said, “Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma. So it has a 90% curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope you get your colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams, they will save your life.”

The actor first shared news of his lymphoma diagnosis in November 2024. He began chemotherapy soon after learning it was already at stage 3. By March 2025, Coulier announced that he was cancer-free.

Coulier, known for playing Joey Gladstone on Full House and later returning for the Netflix revival Fuller House, remains optimistic as he prepares for his next round of treatment.

