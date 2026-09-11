Ghamasaan Review: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi’s Thriller Starts Slow, Builds Tension, Ends Too Soon | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Ghamasaan Review: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi’s Thriller Starts Slow, Builds Tension, Ends Too Soon

Last Updated: September 11, 2026, 07:25 IST

Ghamasaan Review: Neither Pratik Gandhi nor Arshad Warsi outdo the other. The performances feel cohesive.

Ghamasaan Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia returns to the familiar.

Ghamasaan A 2.5/5 11 September 2026|Hindi 2 hrs 20 mins | Starring: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Ishita DuttaDirector: Tigmanshu DhuliaPlatform: Zee5 Watch Trailer

Ghamasaan Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia returns to the Hindi heartland with Ghamasaan, a gritty crime drama that pits Pratik Gandhi’s IPS officer against Arshad Warsi’s feared dacoit. Streaming on ZEE5, the film revives the filmmaker’s trademark fascination with dusty landscapes and stories rooted in the hinterland. But does this face-off between cop and outlaw rise above the familiar dacoit-drama template?

The film stars Pratik Gandhi as IPS officer Aditya Singh and Arshad Warsi as Maharaj, the outlaw who has established an iron grip over villages in Bundelkhand. Aditya is tasked with bringing Maharaj down, but the mission is not as straightforward, as the dacoit hasn’t left his forest residence in decades, so no one outside knows what he looks like.

The film begins with a promising strategy. Dhulia uses secondary characters to establish the setting. Arshad Warsi does not appear for the first 11 minutes of the film. Instead, the film uses those opening minutes to establish the fear surrounding Warsi’s character through the people who have encountered him, heard of him or live under his influence.

Pratik Gandhi is also introduced much later, and the film uses nearly an hour to set up the premise. While this wait initially feels worth it, it becomes a test of patience until the pace picks up beyond the hour mark. What follows is a battle of strategy and gunpowder to see who will win between cop and dacoit.

Tigmanshu Dhulia has spent much of his career exploring men shaped by power, violence and circumstance. From Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar to the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, his strongest films have often explored the grey areas between right and wrong. In Ghamasaan, however, there is no room for ambiguity.

Warsi’s Maharaj, though introduced with great promise, feels like a surface-level character. Much attention has been paid to establishing terror, but the character has no background. He is outright wrong and kills at the blink of an eye, but we don’t know what corrupted him. This is where Dhulia slightly falters. Though Warsi tries his best to pivot, his acting prowess only takes the character so far.

Meanwhile, Gandhi’s Aditya is the antithesis of the swaggering, invincible cop we have become accustomed to seeing in mainstream cinema. His strength comes from strategy and persistence rather than muscles and bravado. Gandhi is particularly well suited to this kind of material. The actor has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to make restrained characters compelling.

Aditya lets him play a protagonist whose intensity comes from determination rather than constant theatrics. But Gandhi does become unintentionally one-dimensional in some scenes. Aditya sometimes falls flat and even seems uninteresting due to his tonality. However, the choice to let the character be restrained in today’s time is much appreciated.

Interestingly, neither Warsi nor Gandhi outshines the other. This is the most effective aspect of the performances. There is no obvious attempt to turn Ghamasaan into a star-versus-star showcase. Gandhi and Warsi function as parts of the same cinematic world rather than performers competing for the biggest moment.

The supporting cast also contributes to the larger ecosystem instead of feeling like a collection of characters waiting for their individual showpieces. A sense of cohesion and raw visual texture lends an old-school vibe to the film. This is how Ghamasaan shows a certain confidence in its storytelling.

It trusts the audience to understand what is being suggested rather than spelling everything out. The same approach is visible in the film’s handling of caste politics. Ghamasaan places caste within the social and political landscape of its story as an obvious marker of the territory.

But there is a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. The Pratik Gandhi-Arshad Warsi pairing is unusual enough to pique one’s interest. The film even builds to a promising confrontation, but just as the conflict gets dangerously delicious, the film climaxes too soon.

The film’s biggest question, then, is not whether Dhulia knows how to make a gritty crime drama. He clearly does. It is whether Ghamasaan brings enough new material to the genre. The Hindi film industry has a long relationship with dacoit dramas, particularly stories set in the ravines of central India. Dhulia himself has already explored this with Paan Singh Tomar.

Ghamasaan has little novelty in its premise. A cop chasing a feared dacoit, political influence, local fear and corruption are all familiar ingredients. The film therefore relies heavily on its atmosphere and performances to distinguish itself. However, the lack of character background and pacing become major hindrances.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Where can viewers stream the Hindi crime drama Ghamasaan? The film Ghamasaan is available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5. Who are the lead actors in Ghamasaan and what roles do they play? The film stars Pratik Gandhi as IPS officer Aditya Singh and Arshad Warsi as Maharaj, a feared dacoit who has established an iron grip over villages in Bundelkhand. Who directed Ghamasaan and what other notable dacoit drama has he directed? Ghamasaan is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who previously explored the dacoit drama genre with his acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

First Published: September 11, 2026, 07:25 IST