শুক্রবার, ০৮ মে ২০২৬, ০৬:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News ‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা সুনীল অর্থনীতির বিকাশ ও বন্দর নিরাপত্তায় কোস্ট গার্ডের নিরলস ভূমিকা প্রেস ব্রিফিং-এ ক্যাপ্টেন মোহাম্মদ মিজানুর রহমান IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ? Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত
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বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৭ মে, ২০২৬
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay


As Vijay gears up to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his personal life continues to make headlines alongside his political journey. Over the years, the megastar has frequently been linked to co-star Trisha Krishnan, especially because of their hugely popular on-screen pairing. The duo delivered several Tamil hits together, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, with fans often praising their chemistry. After Kuruvi, however, the two stopped appearing together on screen, sparking speculation that their closeness during Ghilli had developed into something more. Rumours also claimed Vijay’s family had asked him to distance himself from Trisha after Kuruvi. Both stars repeatedly denied any romantic involvement and maintained that they were “just friends.” Nearly 15 years later, Vijay and Trisha reunited in Leo, creating massive excitement among fans. Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed for divorce. The couple share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা

কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা

সুনীল অর্থনীতির বিকাশ ও বন্দর নিরাপত্তায় কোস্ট গার্ডের নিরলস ভূমিকা প্রেস ব্রিফিং-এ ক্যাপ্টেন মোহাম্মদ মিজানুর রহমান

সুনীল অর্থনীতির বিকাশ ও বন্দর নিরাপত্তায় কোস্ট গার্ডের নিরলস ভূমিকা প্রেস ব্রিফিং-এ ক্যাপ্টেন মোহাম্মদ মিজানুর রহমান

কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী

কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী

সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?

সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?

Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News

Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News

নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা

নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা

Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News
Mitchell Marsh ton helps LSG end home hoodoo at Ekana against RCB | Cricket News
‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay
‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay
কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
কালিয়াকৈরে গ্যাস সংকট, দীর্ঘ লাইনে বাস-ট্রাক-প্রাইভেটকার, দুর্ভোগে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স সেবা
সুনীল অর্থনীতির বিকাশ ও বন্দর নিরাপত্তায় কোস্ট গার্ডের নিরলস ভূমিকা প্রেস ব্রিফিং-এ ক্যাপ্টেন মোহাম্মদ মিজানুর রহমান
সুনীল অর্থনীতির বিকাশ ও বন্দর নিরাপত্তায় কোস্ট গার্ডের নিরলস ভূমিকা প্রেস ব্রিফিং-এ ক্যাপ্টেন মোহাম্মদ মিজানুর রহমান
IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News
IPL 2026: In disbelief! Yuzvendra Chahal’s reaction to dropped catches goes viral – Watch | Cricket News
কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী
কৃষকদল নেতার উদ্যোগে সড়কের গর্ত ভরাট, ড্রেনেজ না থাকায় দুর্ভোগে ১১ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডবাসী
সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?
সোয়াবিন তেলের বোতলের ভিতর মাছি ?
Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News
Trisha Krishnan Likely To Join TVK; Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Files Case Against Palash Muchhal | Tamil Cinema News
নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা
নোয়াখালী জেলা ছাত্রদলের কমিটিকে স্বাগত জানিয়ে বিশাল আনন্দ শোভাযাত্রা
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে মাশরুম চাষে উদ্ভুদ্ধকরণ মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত
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