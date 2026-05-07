‘Home Is A Person And It’s Vijay For Me’: 5 Times Trisha Opened Up On Bond With Thalapathy Vijay

As Vijay gears up to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his personal life continues to make headlines alongside his political journey. Over the years, the megastar has frequently been linked to co-star Trisha Krishnan, especially because of their hugely popular on-screen pairing. The duo delivered several Tamil hits together, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, with fans often praising their chemistry. After Kuruvi, however, the two stopped appearing together on screen, sparking speculation that their closeness during Ghilli had developed into something more. Rumours also claimed Vijay’s family had asked him to distance himself from Trisha after Kuruvi. Both stars repeatedly denied any romantic involvement and maintained that they were “just friends.” Nearly 15 years later, Vijay and Trisha reunited in Leo, creating massive excitement among fans. Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed for divorce. The couple share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.