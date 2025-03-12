Advertise here
বুধবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি

HWPL Hosts Peace Event at IUB

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১২, ২০২৫ ৩:৪৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Dhaka, Mar 10: In a significant step toward fostering peace and solidarity in Bangladesh, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) organized a peace seminar at Independent University, Bangladesh. The event, titled “Bangladesh’s Pledge for Peace: A Future We Build Together,” aimed to emphasize the necessity of civic engagement and collaboration in achieving lasting peace.

The program, held at the university’s Seminar Multi-purpose Hall, gathered participants from various sectors, including academics, social activists, and peace advocates. Keynote speeches and expert panel discussions highlighted HWPL’s 9th Annual Commemoration of the 3.14 Declaration, reinforcing its message of global peace.

Speakers addressed crucial topics such as the role of civic participation in peace initiatives, the impact of solidarity on national harmony, and strategies for fostering a collaborative community dedicated to peacebuilding. The discussions underscored the need for active involvement from all sectors of society to overcome social, environmental, and human rights challenges in Bangladesh.

In addition to the seminar, the event featured a Peace Performance, where attendees held posters with messages promoting unity and participated in a group photo session under the slogan “WE ARE ONE, WE LOVE PEACE.” This symbolic gesture showcased the collective commitment of participants toward a peaceful future.

HWPL, a global peace organization, continues to engage in international efforts to promote harmony and understanding among nations. By bringing together influential voices and community leaders, the event at Independent University served as a platform for meaningful discussions on peace governance and sustainable development in Bangladesh.

The program concluded with calls for continued collaboration and further peace initiatives, encouraging all participants to actively contribute to building a peaceful and united Bangladesh.

