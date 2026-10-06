মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৯:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Bigg Boss 20’s ScoutOP Hints At Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill: ‘Usse Pehle Friend Hota Hai Naa…’ | Television News Head coach Zinedine Zidane celebrates first home win as France crush Belgium 4-1 at Nations League | Football News কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু পরীক্ষার কীট ও মশক নিধন সামগ্রিক বিতরণ কূটনীতিকদের সম্মানে খেলাফত মজলিসের নৈশভোজ কর্ণফুলীতে এস আলম গ্রুপের সীমানাপ্রাচীর ভেঙে অবৈধ দখল উচ্ছেদ কর্ণফুলীতে বিতর্ক উৎসবের উদ্বোধন, দিনব্যাপী কর্মশালা সম্পন্ন ‘আজকের বিতার্কিকরাই আগামীর বাংলাদেশকে নেতৃত্ব দেবে’ হামলাকারী রাবি ছাত্রদল নেতাদের বাঁচাতে সিসিটিভি ফুটেজ ডিলিট করল প্রভোস্ট ডেঙ্গুতে ৯ জনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৯০২ দাসত্ব বরণ নয় বরং প্রযুক্তির উপর করতে হবে রাজত্ব চিকিৎসাবিজ্ঞানে নোবেল পেলেন ৩ বিজ্ঞানী
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Bigg Boss 20’s ScoutOP Hints At Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill: ‘Usse Pehle Friend Hota Hai Naa…’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ২৮ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 20’s ScoutOP Hints At Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill: ‘Usse Pehle Friend Hota Hai Naa…’ | Television News


News movies television Bigg Boss 20’s ScoutOP Hints At Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill: ‘Usse Pehle Friend Hota Hai Naa…’

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ScoutOP seemingly admitted that he is developing feelings for Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20, despite having a relationship outside the house.

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Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Admits Developing Feelings For 'Sister' Love Gill.

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Admits Developing Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill.

ScoutOP has admitted that he may be developing feelings for Bigg Boss 20 housemate Love Gill, leaving viewers questioning his equation with his partner outside the show. The esports player appeared to open up about his changing feelings while speaking to Yung DSA in the latest episode.

ScoutOP Admits His Feelings For Love Gill

ScoutOP and Yung DSA were discussing their equations with Love when the conversation appeared to turn towards feelings. Scout communicated partly through sign language and seemed to indicate that he had started developing feelings for Love. Yung asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” Scout replied, “Nahi pata.”

Scout later described his bond with Love in a different way. He said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi,” seemingly confessing that he sees her as a friend before considering her like a sister.

The comments have left viewers confused, especially because ScoutOP has spoken about having someone outside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier in the season, he had revealed that he had been in a relationship for five years, with fans linking the mystery woman to gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani.

ScoutOP Has Spoken About His Relationship Outside

ScoutOP has previously referred to the woman he likes while talking to other housemates. His relationship with Kaashvi has also been discussed by fans, although his comments inside the house have not always directly named her.

In the latest episode, Scout also referred to having a home outside the Bigg Boss house while talking about his life outside the show. He also admitted to feeling jealous when Gullu and Love get involved in relationship-related drama with each other.

Fans Question ScoutOP’s Equation With Love

ScoutOP’s comments led to reactions on social media. One viewer wrote, “No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV!”

Another user questioned the way Scout and Love describe their bond, writing, “He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside. Then they call this a “Bhai-Behen” bond? REALLY. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

A third viewer wrote, “What?? Scout Love Gill ke liye feelings aa raha hai!! Imagine the situation if Kaasvi is doing a live stream on this!”

Yung DSA Also Talks About Love

Yung DSA was part of the same conversation and spoke about missing his girlfriend while staying inside the Bigg Boss house. He said he had almost “vanished” while dealing with being away from her, but added that he had started spending more time with the other contestants.

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ScoutOP admitted to Yung DSA that he might be developing feelings for housemate Love Gill, remarking that “friend” comes before considering someone like a sister. His comments sparked confusion and social media debate due to his ongoing relationship outside the show.

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Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

October 06, 2026, 07:45 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু পরীক্ষার কীট ও মশক নিধন সামগ্রিক বিতরণ

কর্ণফুলীতে ডেঙ্গু পরীক্ষার কীট ও মশক নিধন সামগ্রিক বিতরণ

কূটনীতিকদের সম্মানে খেলাফত মজলিসের নৈশভোজ

কূটনীতিকদের সম্মানে খেলাফত মজলিসের নৈশভোজ

কর্ণফুলীতে এস আলম গ্রুপের সীমানাপ্রাচীর ভেঙে অবৈধ দখল উচ্ছেদ

কর্ণফুলীতে এস আলম গ্রুপের সীমানাপ্রাচীর ভেঙে অবৈধ দখল উচ্ছেদ

কর্ণফুলীতে বিতর্ক উৎসবের উদ্বোধন, দিনব্যাপী কর্মশালা সম্পন্ন ‘আজকের বিতার্কিকরাই আগামীর বাংলাদেশকে নেতৃত্ব দেবে’

কর্ণফুলীতে বিতর্ক উৎসবের উদ্বোধন, দিনব্যাপী কর্মশালা সম্পন্ন ‘আজকের বিতার্কিকরাই আগামীর বাংলাদেশকে নেতৃত্ব দেবে’

দাসত্ব বরণ নয় বরং প্রযুক্তির উপর করতে হবে রাজত্ব

দাসত্ব বরণ নয় বরং প্রযুক্তির উপর করতে হবে রাজত্ব

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