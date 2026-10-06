Bigg Boss 20’s ScoutOP Hints At Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill: ‘Usse Pehle Friend Hota Hai Naa…’ | Television News

News movies television Bigg Boss 20’s ScoutOP Hints At Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill: ‘Usse Pehle Friend Hota Hai Naa…’

Last Updated: October 06, 2026, 07:45 IST

ScoutOP seemingly admitted that he is developing feelings for Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20, despite having a relationship outside the house.

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Admits Developing Feelings For ‘Sister’ Love Gill.

ScoutOP has admitted that he may be developing feelings for Bigg Boss 20 housemate Love Gill, leaving viewers questioning his equation with his partner outside the show. The esports player appeared to open up about his changing feelings while speaking to Yung DSA in the latest episode.

ScoutOP Admits His Feelings For Love Gill

ScoutOP and Yung DSA were discussing their equations with Love when the conversation appeared to turn towards feelings. Scout communicated partly through sign language and seemed to indicate that he had started developing feelings for Love. Yung asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” Scout replied, “Nahi pata.”

Scout later described his bond with Love in a different way. He said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi,” seemingly confessing that he sees her as a friend before considering her like a sister.

The comments have left viewers confused, especially because ScoutOP has spoken about having someone outside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier in the season, he had revealed that he had been in a relationship for five years, with fans linking the mystery woman to gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani.

ScoutOP Has Spoken About His Relationship Outside

ScoutOP has previously referred to the woman he likes while talking to other housemates. His relationship with Kaashvi has also been discussed by fans, although his comments inside the house have not always directly named her.

In the latest episode, Scout also referred to having a home outside the Bigg Boss house while talking about his life outside the show. He also admitted to feeling jealous when Gullu and Love get involved in relationship-related drama with each other.

Fans Question ScoutOP’s Equation With Love

ScoutOP’s comments led to reactions on social media. One viewer wrote, “No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV!”

Another user questioned the way Scout and Love describe their bond, writing, “He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside. Then they call this a “Bhai-Behen” bond? REALLY. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

A third viewer wrote, “What?? Scout Love Gill ke liye feelings aa raha hai!! Imagine the situation if Kaasvi is doing a live stream on this!”

SCOUT EXPOSED HIMSELF 😭🤡He admits he’s catching feelings for Love, yet he’s also concerned about Kashvi outside. Then they call this a “Bhai-Behen” bond? REALLY MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. 👏🏼😂 #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/kDXAe1yVbs — TRS (@RealTrs90) October 5, 2026

Yung DSA Also Talks About Love

Yung DSA was part of the same conversation and spoke about missing his girlfriend while staying inside the Bigg Boss house. He said he had almost “vanished” while dealing with being away from her, but added that he had started spending more time with the other contestants.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What did Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP say about his feelings for Love Gill? ScoutOP admitted to Yung DSA that he might be developing feelings for housemate Love Gill, remarking that “friend” comes before considering someone like a sister. His comments sparked confusion and social media debate due to his ongoing relationship outside the show. Who is ScoutOP in real life and how did he rise to fame? ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, is a prominent Indian professional esports athlete, streamer, and content creator known for his career in PUBG Mobile and BGMI. He entered the Bigg Boss 20 house after building a massive name in competitive mobile gaming since 2018. What is Love Gill’s background and career before entering Bigg Boss 20? Love Gill, whose real name is Lovepreet Kaur Gill, is a Punjabi actress, model, and dancer who has featured in music videos like Karan Aujla’s 2019 track ‘Facts’, television shows, and films. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 06, 2026, 07:45 IST