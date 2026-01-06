‘I didn’t expect a series like this’: Travis Head’s honest take after Ashes masterclass | Cricket News

Australia’s Travis Head (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Travis Head produced another commanding statement with the bat on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test, powering Australia to a dominant 518 for 7 in reply to England’s first-innings total of 384. Head’s magnificent 163 not only put Australia firmly in control of the contest but also took him past the 600-run mark in the ongoing Ashes series. Reflecting on his rich vein of form, Head admitted the run-scoring spree has been deeply satisfying, even if he does not usually see himself as the side’s main contributor. “It’s nice to contribute the way I have in the series like this. I am not normally the one who is doing the heavy lifting as such,” Head told reporters after stumps.

Wasim Akram, Nikhil Chopra on the evolution of UAE Cricket during ILT20 Season 4

The left-hander was quick to credit his teammates, especially those who have traditionally carried Australia’s batting in Tests. “The likes of Marnus (Labuschagne) or Smudge (Steve Smith) have been the heavy lifters. The guys who have really driven the game. Davey (David Warner) in the past as well,” Head said. He added that batting alongside them has been a privilege. “I have been very lucky to bat around those guys. Nice that I have put a finger out and help them out on the other side. But yeah, I wouldn’t have come into the series thinking that I will have a series that I have.” Head has now piled up 600 runs from nine innings in the series, averaging 66.67 and scoring three centuries, numbers that underline his impact across the five-Test contest. One of the defining moments of the series for both Head and Australia came in the opening Test in Perth, when he was promoted to open the batting. The move paid instant dividends as Head struck a match-winning hundred, setting the tone for the series. Asked whether his success at the top of the order has secured that position for the future, Head remained measured. “We have got a lot of time, haven’t we? Right now, you sit here and go, yeah, the next test we play, I will have come off a hundred while opening the batting. It’s probably got to look likely,” he said. However, Head stressed that team balance remains the priority. “But this role and order and where we think guys are going to match up and where we are going to fit the guys in, I think, is still where my head’s at. And I think with the leadership of the group and the selectors, we have been pretty open about that. How we match up and how we want to best suit this team. This series is the most important thing right now,” he added. Looking back at the call made in Perth, Head felt the decision had been vindicated. “I feel it was the right call in Perth to go that way, very pleased that I was able to get an opportunity to do that. There are never guarantees that I’m going to get the job done, but I feel like it helped set our team really well.” Australia currently hold a 3-1 lead in the Ashes and sit atop the ICC World Test Championship standings, having won six of their seven Tests in the current cycle, with Head’s form playing a central role in their dominance.