‘I would like to bat the same way’: Suryakumar Yadav on his poor form ahead of 1st T20I vs New Zealand | Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav sounded confident despite a lean run in the shortest format. The right-hander endured a difficult 2025 in T20Is, failing to score a single half-century in 21 matches (19 innings). He managed 218 runs at an average of 13.62, with an unbeaten 47 as his highest score.Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar said he has been batting well in the nets and is not keen on changing his approach, which has brought him success over the last few years.

Suryakumar Yadav press conference: On India T20I Playing XI, personal form and more

The India skipper stressed that he would continue playing his natural game and is prepared to reassess and work harder if the results do not follow.“Every game we play in a series is crucial. We try to get something out of it. I have been batting really well at the nets and also talking about the runs; it will definitely come, but at the same time, I can’t do things differently. I don’t want to change my identity. What has given me success in the past 3-4 years, I would like to bat the same way. And then if performance comes, I will take it. If it doesn’t come, then I will go back to the drawing board, practice again, work hard and come back stronger,” Suryakumar said.Suryakumar also acknowledged that India will miss Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar, both ruled out of the series due to injuries. However, he pointed out that their absence has opened doors for others to step up.“Injury is a big part of a sportsman’s life. So, we can’t do anything about it. It’s not in anyone’s control. But at the same time, someone else will get an opportunity to play. I mean, we will obviously miss Tilak and Washington as well. They have done so much for the Indian team whenever they have played this format. But at the same time, someone will have to play in their place. We can’t go without nine people. But yeah, someone will get an opportunity, and I wish them all the best,” India T20I captain said.On January 16, the BCCI confirmed that Washington Sundar had been ruled out of the five-match T20I series. The all-rounder reported discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11.Subsequent scans and an in-person consultation revealed a side strain, following which Sundar was advised rest before reporting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further treatment.Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named as Sundar’s replacement. The Men’s Selection Committee has also added Shreyas Iyer to the T20I squad for the first three matches, replacing the injured Tilak Varma, who recently underwent surgery for an abdominal issue.The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on January 20.India squad for T20I series against New Zealand:Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi.