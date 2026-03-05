IPYG, Monthly Diary Meet Up: Nine Partnerships Signed Across India and Bangladesh

On February 27, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) hosted the “IPYG Monthly Diary Meet Up” via Zoom, bringing together 38 participants—including youth organization leaders and members from India and Bangladesh. The event centered on sharing IPYG’s vision for 2026, announcing key upcoming events, and formalizing new partnerships.

India and Bangladesh, both characterized by multi-religious and multicultural social structures, face ongoing challenges in fostering community coexistence and social integration. While youth populations are growing and digital access is expanding, gaps in interreligious understanding and socioeconomic disparities persist. In this context, IPYG continues to build a sustainable peace network through regular international online platforms that promote trust among youth.

The event began at 10:00 PM and ran for approximately one hour. The program included a review of January–February activities and global news, an activity video screening, IPYG commemorative remarks, a partnership signing ceremony, YEPC application guidance, and a group photo. At the heart of the event was the partnership signing ceremony, during which nine new partnerships were established—one in India and eight in Bangladesh.

The organizations that formalized partnerships with IPYG at this event were: from India, The Indian Ploggers Army (represented by Nagaraj G); and from Bangladesh, the Kutupalong Buddhist Social Welfare Council (Rashel Barua), Law and Rights (Turjoy Chowdhury), Chandradip Development Society (Samia Ali Anna), Alternative Initiative for Development (Pramanando Gharami), Satsanga Pallikallyan Samity NGO (Nares Madhu), Bangladesh Shibalee Humanity Foundation (Banarup Barua), and Supti Mohila Unnayan Sangstha (Jhimi Mondal).

Nares Madhu, Executive Director of the Satsanga Pallikallyan Samity NGO, emphasized that “peace is the most essential and foundational element for development,” stressing the need to cultivate peace at the individual, family, community, and national level before achieving global peace. He also proposed organizing regional meetings to strengthen grassroots collaboration.

Turjoy Chowdhury, Founder of Law and Rights, remarked that the partnership goes beyond a formal agreement, representing a shared vision for justice, human rights, and youth empowerment. He expressed confidence that working alongside IPYG’s global youth network would help develop young people into responsible leaders.

Jhimi Mondal, Founder of Supti Mohila Unnayan Sangstha, underscored that “maintaining global peace requires action at the ground level,” pledging to conduct detailed community surveys and work effectively to identify and address the factors necessary for sustainable peace.

Nagaraj G, Founder of The Indian Ploggers Army, expressed encouragement at seeing so many people from around the world coming together, affirming his belief that collective effort will lead to meaningful outcomes.

Through this event, IPYG solidified a foundation for collaborative initiatives with its partner organizations and provided guidance on the Youth Engaged in Peace Contribution (YEPC) program and upcoming March activities. Going forward, IPYG plans to launch offline working groups and expand YEPC participation to further strengthen sustainable peace activities in India and Bangladesh.