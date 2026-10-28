বুধবার, ২৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৯:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up To Gauahar Khan About Mom Guilt: ‘My Husband Assured Me He Would…’ | Television News

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  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৮ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
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Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up To Gauahar Khan About Mom Guilt: ‘My Husband Assured Me He Would…’ | Television News


News movies television Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up To Gauahar Khan About Mom Guilt: ‘My Husband Assured Me He Would…’

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Divyanka also shared how communicating her needs to her husband during the early stages of parenthood is important.

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Divyanka is a mother of twins.

Divyanka is a mother of twins.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who recently welcomed twin boys with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, has opened up about her guilt as a mother. The actress recently joined host Gauahar Khan on her ‘The Fourth Trimester’ postpartum health podcast and discussed mom guilt, returning to work and navigating new motherhood.

Speaking about her decision to return to work after becoming a mother, Divyanka shared, “I don’t have a right answer to this. I don’t know what is right or wrong. All I know is that when this opportunity came along, I felt it was the best one for me because I only had to work one day a week, and the project would continue for several months. The strength to make this decision also came from my family. My husband assured me that he would be there for me, and the production team was extremely supportive and helpful.”

Divyanka also spoke about how she and her husband are learning to navigate parenthood together. She said, “Even he is learning how to be a parent and how to navigate life with a woman who has also become a mother. Dealing with a mother who is hormonal is not easy. Thankfully, from everything I had been reading, I learnt one thing: after delivery, all the decisions tend to revolve around the babies. Even the advice you receive is centred around them, and sometimes the mother herself doesn’t get enough support.”

Divyanka also shared how communicating her needs to her husband during the early stages of parenthood is important.

“So, right at the beginning, I told Vivek that there would be times when I might ask him to do something, and I wouldn’t want him to ask too many questions about why it needed to be done a certain way with the babies. At that point, I might not have the bandwidth to deal with that conversation. If he felt I was resisting a little, I told him to just let it be. As the kids grow, he is learning alongside me how to care for them. It’s about caretaking, and he is learning how to take care of the kids too,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Divyanka Tripathi decided to return to work because the opportunity required her to work only one day a week for several months. Her decision was also supported by her husband Vivek Dahiya, who assured her of his help, and by a very supportive production team.

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Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

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October 28, 2026, 08:09 IST

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