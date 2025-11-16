‘It Breaks My Heart’: Anubhav Sinha Expresses Frustration As Kanu Behl’s Agra Struggles For Screens | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 14:36 IST

Anubhav Sinha reacts to Kunal Behl’s struggle to secure screens for Agra, urging fair space for small films as multiplexes prioritise big-budget releases.

Anubhav Sinha reacts to Kunal Behl’s frustration as Agra struggles to get screens.

Agra, the Kanu Behl directorial, is facing trouble as, according to him, the movie is struggling at multiplexes, as big theatre chains continue to allot adequate shows to big-budget films. This frustrating situation has prompted a range of reactions from many in the industry. Anubhav Sinha has reacted to the situation and asked for a new method.

Sinha, while resharing Kanu Behl’s tweet, said, “It breaks my heart to read your tweets, my friend. I don’t know how I can be of any help. It takes a lot to make a film that sticks out of the box, get a Cannes premiere, get rave reviews, and then you struggle for some screen time at home. Ridiculous is a euphemism. Yes, cinema is a business. But it is art and culture too. I don’t know who, but someone out there must invent a new method. New films will need some time at the BO before the audience develops a liking for it. That time MUST BE GIVEN.”

It breaks my heart to read your tweets my friend. I don’t know how can I be of any help. It takes a lot to make a film that sticks out of the box, get a Cannes Premiere, get rave reviews then you struggle for some screen time at home. Ridiculous is a euphemism. Yes Cinema is… https://t.co/wq4RmZI9F4— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 15, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee Calls for Support

Earlier, while reacting to Kanu’s tweet, Manoj shared, “It has been so long fighting this battle, and indie makers and their art often get overlooked in the wider cinema space. Keep at it, Kanu, your effort truly matters. Everyone should come forward and support small, meaningful cinema by asking their theatres to give these films a fair chance.”

What Kanu Behl Said

Taking to his X account, Kanu shared that the movie is not getting good screens: “Update on ‘Agra’, the film: We’re being denied shows because of the so-called ‘big blockbusters’ and because small films ‘don’t fit into’ multiplex chain programming. It’s up to you, the audience, now! Speak up and tag the chains. Say that you want to see the film!”

Agra’s Journey and Festival Recognition

Agra had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section, receiving appreciation for its bold narrative and unique storytelling. The film explores “the side of Agra you’ve never seen,” delving into themes of desire, masculinity, and confinement within a household that mirrors psychological suffocation.

The film was originally slated for release today. However, due to major films like Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s De De Pyaar De 2 taking over screens nationwide, Agra has struggled to secure space in theatres.

First Published: November 16, 2025, 14:36 IST

News movies bollywood ‘It Breaks My Heart’: Anubhav Sinha Expresses Frustration As Kanu Behl’s Agra Struggles For Screens