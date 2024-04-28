‘It is all about TRPs, media has got no clue…’: Gautam Gambhir on hype around his relationship with Virat Kohli | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir provided perspectives on his relationship with Virat Kohli and the nuances of on-field conduct, shedding light on the complexities inherent in their interactions both within and beyond the cricketing arena.Gambhir remarked on the media’s role in shaping public perceptions, highlighting the tendency to sensationalize narratives for the sake of ratings. IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE “It is all about TRPs. Media has got no clue what kind of a person I am, what kind of a person Virat is. All the media wants to do is create hype. But hype can also be created in a positive way,” Gambhir observed, underscoring the impact of media coverage on public opinion.

“I absolutely second what Virat said. Logon ka masala nahi mila toh (The gossip bit is over for people). As I said, when two people are mature enough, I don’t think so anyone has got any right to interfere between two people’s life or their relationships because ultimately, it is between two of them,” Gambhir added on the subject.

Addressing his lighter side, Gambhir humorously acknowledged Kohli’s dance prowess, quipping, “Even if I want to, I cannot pull off even one move. So if I had to learn something from Virat, it would be his dance moves,” showcasing the camaraderie shared between the two cricketers.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir (PTI)

On the contentious issue of Kohli’s strike rate, Gambhir echoed sentiments expressed by the Indian captain, emphasizing the contextual nature of performance metrics.

“Every player has a different game. What Maxwell can do, Kohli cannot and what Kohli can do, Maxwell cannot. You need to have different types of batters in your XI. If from No.1 to No.8 you stack it up with explosive batters, you may score 300 but also get bowled out for 30,” Gambhir asserted, highlighting the diversity of playing styles within a team.

Expanding on the significance of strike rate, Gambhir underscored its correlation with match dynamics and situational factors.

“When you win, even a strike rate of 100 is good. But when you lose despite having a strike rate of 180, no one talks about it. That is the reality,” Gambhir elucidated, offering a nuanced perspective on performance evaluation in cricket.

Earlier, Kohli responded to criticisms surrounding his changed on-field demeanor, particularly in light of recent displays of sportsmanship. Reflecting on past altercations, Kohli dismissed detractors’ disappointment, quipping, “People are very disappointed with my behavior. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day Gauti bhai [Gautam Gambhir] hugged me. Now that they don’t have anything juicy, they’ve started booing. We are not kids!”