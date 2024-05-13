সোমবার , ১৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৩০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Gurucharan Singh's Father Addresses His Disappearance; Dia Mirza Rekhi Shares Samaira Hasn't Called Her 'Maa'

news wrap may 12 2024 05 380c777edf7cb8ea0f1979cdcb6e1744


Gurucharan Singh's father speaks out on his son's disappearance. Dia Mirza revealed that her daughter hasn't called her Maa yet.

Gurucharan Singh’s father speaks out on his son’s disappearance. Dia Mirza revealed that her daughter hasn’t called her Maa yet.

Gurucharan Singh’s father addressed his son’s disappearance. Dia Mirza revealed that her daughter hasn’t called her Maa yet.

With each passing day, the mystery behind the missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh is getting deeper. If a recent report is to be believed, Singh was using multiple email accounts before his disappearance. On the actor’s 51st birthday, his father, Hargit Singh, has finally broken silence on his disappearance. In a chat with Times Now, he said that he hopes his son comes home today.

For More: Gurucharan Singh’s Father Speaks Out On His Disappearance, Recalls Last Chat: ‘Pareshaan Lagta Tha’

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza Rekhi embraced motherhood much before she welcomed her son, Avyaan. The actress turned stepmother to her husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira, who he had from his first wedding. However, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Dia revealed that Samaira hasn’t called her ‘maa’ or ‘mumma’ yet. Adding that Samaira has her birth mother who she calls ‘mumma’, Dia said she has no expectations from Samaira to address her as ‘mumma.’ So what does she address Dia as?

For More: Dia Mirza Rekhi Reveals Daughter Samaira Hasn’t Called Her ‘Maa’ Yet: ‘She Calls Me…’ | Exclusive

Bollywood celebrities are sharing photos with their mothers on this joyous occasion. Sonam Kapoor also took to her social handle and shared her son Vayu’s photo with his grandmothers. Earlier, in the day celebrities including Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor also shared photos with their mothers.

For More: Sonam Kapoor Drops An Adorable Photo Of Son Vayu With His Grandmothers On Mother’s Day; See Here

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were recently spotted on a date in Bengaluru. Pictures of them inside a restaurant have been going viral on social media. In one photo, Anushka rested her arm on Virat’s shoulder as they smiled for the camera. Another picture showed Anushka holding Virat while posing with the restaurant staff.

For More: Anushka Sharma Twins With Virat Kohli, Holds Him Close As They Enjoy Dinner Date In Bengaluru | Photos

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

