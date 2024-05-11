শনিবার , ১১ মে ২০২৪ | ২৮শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
RCB Vs DC: IPL: Big blow for Delhi Capitals, skipper Rishabh Pant suspended for one match

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he has been penalized with a fine of Rs 30 lakh and a one-match suspension due to his team’s slow over-rate during their match against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.
This marks the third instance of Pant being fined for this offence, with the previous two incidents resulting in fines only.However, after the third breach of the IPL Code of Conduct, Pant has been handed a one-match suspension.
The official statement released by the IPL stated, “Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024.”
“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement added.
Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the Match Referee’s ruling, as permitted by Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review, who conducted a virtual hearing and upheld the Match Referee’s decision as final and binding.
In the match against Rajasthan Royals last Tuesday, Delhi Capitals secured a 20-run victory, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Batting first, DC posted a total of 221/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Jake Fraser McGurk (50 off 20 balls) and Abhishek Porel (63 off 36 balls), along with a cameo from Tristan Stubbs (41 off 20 balls). Ravichandran Ashwin (3/24) was the standout bowler for RR.
ALSO SEE: IPL 2024 PLAYOFFS PREDICTION HUB
In response, RR lost their openers early, but skipper Sanju Samson (86* off 46 balls), Riyan Parag (27 off 22 balls), and Shubham Dubey (25 off 12 balls) kept them in the chase. However, Sanju’s dismissal proved to be a turning point, leaving RR short of the target.
(Inputs from ANI)





