Harsh on Jasprit Bumrah to say he’s picking and choosing matches: Shane Bond | Cricket News

Shane Bond, Jasprit Bumrah

With a packed international calendar forcing teams to constantly juggle workloads and preparation, both India and New Zealand have taken steps to keep their key bowlers fresh for the upcoming Test series that will conclude a tour stretching beyond 40 days. Several frontline players were released from the final two ODIs to focus on red-ball cricket, while India opted not to include Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI squad, allowing him to concentrate exclusively on the Tests.In an interview with TOI, former New Zealand pace great Shane Bond discussed the challenges of player management, the value of ODI cricket as Test preparation, and the recurring debate surrounding Bumrah’s availability.Excerpts:

How challenging is it to navigate tight schedules, player availability and preparation?

It’s a challenge. When I look back at my playing days, the best players in a country would generally play two formats, sometimes all three. The schedule was never as congested as it is now. If you were in the New Zealand team, you were among the best 11, 12 or 13 cricketers in the country. Today, you often see two Indian teams playing simultaneously. New Zealand, too, can field very different squads around the world depending on the schedule.

Both teams have split squads for the ODI series. Is that the right approach when turnaround times are short?

It’s simply part of modern cricket. Personally, I always enjoyed playing One-day cricket before a Test series because, as a bowler, you spent three-and-a-half hours on your feet and delivered 10 overs at high intensity. I felt it was ideal preparation because a two-hour Test session suddenly seemed relatively short. The only challenge was handling those extra overs.

Does match time still trump net practice as preparation?

Absolutely. Nothing replicates time spent on your feet in a match. You can do all the training and net sessions you want, but it doesn’t compare to standing in the field, running from fine leg to mid-on and maintaining that intensity for six hours.That’s the kind of preparation players need, not just bowling in the nets.

Does it make sense for Jasprit Bumrah to skip the ODIs ahead of the Test series?

There’s often a perception that players are simply picking and choosing what they want to play. I don’t think that’s the case at all. Experienced bowlers understand their bodies very well. They’re constantly discussing their workloads with medical staff and coaches, assessing what they can physically handle.The biggest risk period is always when a player is returning from injury and readjusting to competitive cricket. That’s why I think it’s pretty harsh on Booms (Bumrah) to suggest he’s picking and choosing.

Does workload management become even more important with the ODI World Cup next year?

It applies not just to Booms but to every player. India play an enormous amount of cricket, so managing workloads is essential. You want your best players fit, fresh and ready when the World Cup arrives next Oct or Nov. Every major cricket nation is trying to achieve the same balance, especially with the demands of both international and franchise cricket.

Is that realistic given the packed Future Tours Programme?

It’s extremely difficult. Australia, for example, are currently in South Africa before heading home, and then they have a four-Test series against New Zealand. They’re working hard to protect their fast bowlers. New Zealand, too, want their best pace attack available for that Australia tour.It’s a constant challenge for coaches, trainers and support staff around the world.

What is your assessment of India’s current pace attack?

I’m a huge fan of Mohammed Siraj. I love his energy and body language. He’s been performing consistently across formats for a long time. India have a very well-balanced attack. The one thing they perhaps lack is a left-arm fast bowler, but they’ve got height, pace and skill. They hit the seam hard and, importantly, they have depth.Even someone like Aquib Nabi has come through and looks a quality bowler. Akash Deep is a good bowler too. As a coach, Gautam Gambhir will want enough options to rest and rotate players, and India certainly have that luxury.