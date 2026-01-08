Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News

Jason Smith of MI Cape Town drives a delivery down the ground during match 15 of the SA20 season 4 between MI Cape Town (MICT) and The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) held at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on the 6th January 2026. (Photo Credit: Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for SA20)

Newlands, cloaked in an eerie mist and framed by shimmering floodlights, felt like a scene straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller.MI Cape Town’s title defence was in similar suspense. Winless after five matches, their SA20 Season 4 campaign was hanging by a thread. The equation was stark: 39 runs needed off 19 balls. One misstep and it was all over.

Out of the shadows walked Jason Smith, taking centre stage. Tall, muscular, inked forearms visible under the lights, he looked every bit the part. But could he shoulder the pressure of an entire season resting on seven deliveries?Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Yeah, obviously there was a bit of pressure coming into this game. We knew it was a must-win for us,” Smith admitted later.His answer came instantly. Smith dispatched his very first ball, a low full toss, deep into the Newlands night sky.“To be fair, I actually wasn’t expecting that for the first ball,” he said. “Not often you get a full toss and I feel like sometimes a full toss is actually the hardest ball to get away.

I think Nicky P from the second ball set the tone and it was just unreal to see him striking the ball so cleanly Jason Smith | MI Cape Town

“But I’ll definitely take that to get me going and I think it helped me.”Richard Gleeson had been Joburg Super Kings’ hero just nights earlier at the Wanderers, nailing yorkers in a dramatic Super Over. On Tuesday evening, though, Smith had the Englishman firmly in his sights.He had already watched MI Cape Town teammate Nicholas Pooran dismantle Gleeson earlier, the Trinbago superstar launching three colossal sixes in a single over, one of them crashing into the top tier of the Members’ Stand.

“I think Nicky P from the second ball set the tone and it was just unreal to see him striking the ball so cleanly,” Smith said.Buoyed by that confidence, Smith shifted gears. Spotting the slower ball early, he stood tall and launched it onto the Oaks grass banks. Despite steady drizzle, the Newlands faithful sensed something special.The very next ball confirmed it. Smith creamed Gleeson over wide long-on, the ball soaring into the second tier of the Presidents Pavilion. The roar echoed all the way down Campground Road.“Yeah, I think it’s really important that they actually stayed,” Smith said. “We were quite surprised when we pulled up to the stadium and people were still coming despite the rain.

I’m the type of person who’s just trying to enjoy my cricket at the moment. Noise will be noise and it’s what anyone makes of it Jason Smith | MI Cape Town

“We always appreciate and are grateful for the support. The Newlands faithful are always kind to us and we’re glad we could entertain them tonight.”Smith’s blitz ended the next ball, caught on the boundary while attempting another mighty heave. But his 22 off just seven balls had done the damage.Karim Janat and Corbin Bosch completed the chase with four balls to spare, keeping MI Cape Town’s campaign alive. More than that, Smith’s cameo offered a glimpse of exactly why Proteas coach Shukri Conrad backed the former Wynberg Boys’ High School prodigy with a spot at next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“I think I was under a bit of pressure and that’s only natural,” Smith said. “I’m the type of person who’s just trying to enjoy my cricket at the moment. Noise will be noise and it’s what anyone makes of it.“I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball quite sweetly. Long may it continue. I don’t think I’m going to change anything. If it works, it works.”Smith also received a ringing endorsement from Nicholas Pooran.

“For him, the most important thing is to learn as fast as possible,” the West Indies T20 great said.“He’s just been selected for the World Cup and he’s heading into India, where conditions are really favourable for him with a lot of spin.“He has everything to do well in those conditions. There’s a lot of talent there and we’re really happy to see him smashing it for us. Our job is to give him the freedom to express himself without pressure.”