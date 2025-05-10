Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma SHOCKED After Kid Tells Her ‘Aap Chudail Ho’ | Watch

Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 11:19 IST

Nia Sharma was shocked when a kid on Laughter Chefs called her a witch, referencing her supernatural TV roles. Rubina Dilaik and others laughed at the remark.

Nia Sharma had a fun conversation with a kid at Laughter Chefs.

Wherever Nia Sharma goes, entertainment follows. Recently, she was shooting for Laughter Chefs with kids as guests. Nia walked up to one of them and requested to taste her food. After tasting, a kid told Nia that she is a chudail (witch), probably referring to the supernatural characters she has played on TV. The remark came out of the blue, leaving Nia shocked and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik in splits.

In a recently released promo of Laughter Chefs, Nia Sharma was seen whipping up some delicacies in the counter. When she reached out to the toddler guest, he told her, “Ma’am, aap bhoot ho (You are a ghost).” Nia asked, “Haan?” The kid repeated himself: “Aap chudail ho (You are a witch).” Rubina, who overheard the conversation, laughed loudly at what the boy said. The Naagin actor looked equally surprised and confused at the statement.

The kid explained further, saying how her feet turns backwards while walking. The reference was probably made from one of her last supernatural shows, Suhagan Chudail. The kid also said that he was told that he is Sudesh Lehri’s wife. Nia quickly corrected herself and said, “Main nahin hoon unki wife (I am not his wife).” The comedian, who was cooking at the next station with Bharti Singh, hilariously said, “Mubarak ho (Congratulations)”. Krushna Abhishek and Vicky Jain, too, couldn’t control their laughter, marking a hilarious moment on the episode. Watch the promo here:

Fans expressed their excitement for the episode, all set to stream this weekend. A user noted, “Rubina’s laugh was so real”. Another quipped, “Rubina and krushna ka laugh.” “Nia ko roast kar diya bache ne,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma took on the titular character in Suhagan Chudail in 2024. The show released amid massive expectations, but failed to create a mark. The show concluded after four months of run-time, in September last year. Rumours were rife that it would be renewed for a second season, however, there has been no confirmation so far.

First Published: