Liam Rosenior becomes Chelsea's second Black manager, signs until 2032 | Football News

  মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed Liam Rosenior as their new manager, signing the 41-year-old on a six-year contract until 2032 after he left French side Strasbourg on Tuesday. Rosenior, known for his attack-minded approach, becomes only the second Black manager in Chelsea’s history, following Ruud Gullit. Rosenior earned praise for transforming Strasbourg into a competitive Ligue 1 side, guiding them to a seventh-place finish last season and European qualification. “Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch. While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the club’s expectations and ambitions remain high,” Chelsea said in their announcement. Before Strasbourg, Rosenior had a stint as assistant coach at Derby under Wayne Rooney, who commended his “incredible” work ethic and attention to detail. Despite his success in France, Rosenior has never managed a Premier League side. He succeeds Enzo Maresca, who left after 18 months at the helm. Chelsea, currently fifth in the league and 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, offer Rosenior a higher-profile and more pressurised stage. Reflecting on the opportunity, Rosenior said: “I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.” The move also carries personal significance. Rosenior added: “This opportunity for me is something I can’t turn down at this moment in my life… It means that I can go home and see my kids. I’m away from my children, I missed them. And I wanted to make the sacrifice of not seeing them worth it, with the success that we have here.” Son of former player and coach Leroy Rosenior, Liam had a 16-year professional playing career in England, representing Fulham, Reading, Hull, Brighton, and England Under-21s. He returned to Hull as his first head coach in 2022 before joining Strasbourg in 2024, leaving the French club with European football secured and a spot in the knockout phase of the UEFA Conference League. Rosenior defended his decision to move to Chelsea, stating: “I don’t think anyone can question how hard I’ve worked for the club, my integrity in the way I’ve worked for this club. I don’t think anyone can question the decision I’ve made to move on with my career.” This appointment marks a rare top-level opportunity for a Black British coach in the Premier League, and Chelsea will hope Rosenior can bring stability and consistency to a side that has seen five permanent managers since the BlueCo takeover in 2022.



