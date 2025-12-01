Madhuri Dixit Says Husband Dr Nene Hadn’t Seen Her Films Before Marriage, ‘Only Knew Amitabh Bachchan’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 01, 2025, 21:12 IST

Madhuri Dixit is undoubtedly one of the most loved and iconic actresses that Bollywood has, and while it’s hard to believe that there will be anyone who hasn’t watched her much on screen, it’s a fact that her own husband, Dr Shriram Nene, was unaware of her fame when they met for the first time before their marriage.

During a conversation with ANI, when asked if Dr Nene had watched her movies before meeting her, Madhuri Dixit shared, “No, not really, because he grew up there. He was born in London and moved to the US when he was 7. He used to come here (India) for vacations when he was little. It was lesser when he grew up because there was college and everything. Maharashtrians are not so much into movies; it’s more about getting education. He didn’t watch films, and he didn’t know Hindi.”

Madhuri continued, “He knew Marathi because his grandparents didn’t know English and he had to talk to them in Marathi. He is good with Marathi but didn’t understand Hindi at that point; now he does. He didn’t watch many films. He said that the only film he had watched was Amar Akbar Anthony, so he only knew Amitabh Bachchan.”

Madhuri then continued and recalled their first meeting and shared, “When I met him, he asked me what I do, and I told him I work in films, and he thought it was nice. He didn’t realise the impact or who I was. I found that attractive because I could meet him without having any preconceived notions about me, or how I should be. People who see my movies have thoughts in their mind about how I would be. It was refreshing to vibe with someone on a very personal level; there was no filter of being a star.”

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon based in Los Angeles, on October 17, 1999, in a private ceremony, followed by a reception in Mumbai. At the time, she was one of Bollywood’s biggest stars but chose to step away from films and move to Colorado to begin a new chapter in her personal life. Interestingly, Dr Nene wasn’t familiar with her film work before they met and later said he saw her simply as his wife and life partner.

