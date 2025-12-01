Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Pose With Loved Ones In Unseen Post-Wedding Photos | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 01, 2025, 22:00 IST

Unseen pics of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru reveal their warm family time after the wedding. The couple looks radiant as they celebrate with close friends and relatives.

New unseen photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have surfaced online, offering a warm glimpse into their intimate post-wedding celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru entered a new chapter of their lives today (December 1), exchanging vows in a deeply intimate ceremony at the serene Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The couple, who announced their wedding earlier in the day via a collaborative post, marked the moment with a quiet ring exchange before taking their sacred vows before the holy fire.

Inside Photos From The Ceremony

Samantha’s close friend Shilpa Reddy has now shared a series of heartwarming inside pictures from the wedding, offering a glimpse into the couple’s emotional day. One frame shows Samantha and Raj posing alongside Shilpa, their smiles soft and content, radiating a quiet happiness. Another moment captures Shilpa planting a gentle kiss on Samantha’s cheek, a gesture that reflects deep affection and excitement.

But the most striking image is one where Samantha and Raj gaze at each other with unmistakable tenderness, wrapped fully in the gravity and joy of the moment. Clad in traditional attire, the newlyweds look every bit the beautiful bride and groom in a setting soaked in spiritual tranquillity.

A Ceremony Rooted In Tradition

Shilpa’s photos also reveal details of the ceremonial arrangements — turmeric-smeared coconuts, fresh betel leaves, kumkum, flowers, grains, flour, leaves, and other sacred offerings placed neatly around the havan kund. The deity, adorned with garlands, presides over the ritual space, setting a serene and auspicious tone for the festivities.

Samantha And Raj’s Wedding Looks

Samantha opted for a stunning red silk saree by Arpita Mehta, paired with classic gold jewellery. She styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with a gajra, keeping her bridal look rooted in tradition while choosing a minimal mehendi design for understated elegance.

Raj Nidimoru complemented her beautifully in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble — a handwoven silk kurta with a classic churidar, perfectly in sync with the temple wedding ambience.

How Samantha And Raj Met

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Raj’s connection reportedly began on the sets of The Family Man 2, where Samantha joined the cast. Following the show’s massive success, the two reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny. It was during this period, reports suggest, that their bond deepened and sparks quietly began to fly.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 01, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Pose With Loved Ones In Unseen Post-Wedding Photos