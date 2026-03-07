News18 Showsha Reel Awards Highlights: Aneet, Ahan Named Stars Of The Year; Ishaan, Yami Are Best Actors

News18 Showsha Reel Awards LIVE Updates: The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026 concluded with a resounding celebration of cinematic excellence, as the industry gathered to honour the most impactful films and OTT content of 2025. This year’s ceremony was defined by historic firsts and a significant sweep by the musical blockbuster Saiyaara, which dominated several major categories. The awards, vetted by our audience and an esteemed jury including Priyadarshan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, recognised a diverse range of talent across more than 30 categories, bridging the gap between mainstream blockbusters and critically acclaimed digital narratives.

Saiyaara Sweeps Major Honours

The night’s biggest victors were the breakout duo of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, who were named Star of the Year (Female) and Star of the Year (Male), respectively. Their performances in the 2025 hit Saiyaara have been hailed as transformative, with Ahaan’s intense portrayal of a rockstar earning widespread praise. In a moment that resonated deeply with the fraternity, Mohit Suri won Best Director (Popular Choice) for the film. During his emotional acceptance speech, Suri revealed that this was the first directorial award of his 20-year career, a milestone celebrated by his lead actors who cheered him on from the front row.

Acting Triumphs and Historic Firsts

In the highly competitive acting categories, Ishaan Khatter took home the Best Actor (Popular Choice) trophy for his nuanced performance in Homebound, while Yami Gautam was crowned Best Actress (Popular Choice) for her powerful role in the socially relevant drama Haq. The jury honuors were equally prestigious, with Sanya Malhotra and Vishal Jethwa earning Best Actress and Best Actor for Mrs. and Homebound, respectively. The evening also saw a historic win for veteran Rakesh Bedi, who received the Extraordinary Performance of the Year award for his role in Dhurandhar. It marked the first award in his several-decade-long career.

Musical Excellence and OTT Dominance

Music played a central role in the night’s festivities. The Best Music award was presented to the collective team behind Saiyaara, including Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and Vishal Mishra. Faheem Abdullah and Sachet Tandon shared the Best Playback Singer (Male) honor, while Shilpa Rao won Best Playback Singer (Female) for her soulful rendition of Ul Jalool Ishq. In the OTT space, Black Warrant was named Best Web Series, and Zahan Kapoor won Best Actor OTT (Popular Choice) for the same. The Best Ensemble Cast award went to the team of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recognised for their seamless on-screen chemistry.

Meanwhile, celebrated singer Kailash Kher took the stage for a high-energy performance that stood as a definitive highlight of the ceremony. Dressed in a sharp black suit, the Sufi maestro electrified the audience with a powerful medley of his most iconic hits, including the soul-stirring Allah Ke Bande and the meditative Adiyogi.

A Touching Tribute

The ceremony reached its emotional peak with the Reel Icon awards presented to legends Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Asha Parekh, and Farida Jalal. The night concluded with a somber In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to departed icons such as Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and Asrani, ensuring their contributions to the craft remain forever etched in the history of Indian entertainment.