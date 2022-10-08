শনিবার , ৮ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৩শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nora Fatehi Sings and Shows Her Moves in Latest Fifa Song, Watch

the fourth fifa single light the fire featuring nora fatehi is out


The fourth official song of the Fifa World Cup 2022 is out. Called ‘Light the Sky’, it is extra special to both the Indian and the Moroccan audience, thanks to Nora Fatehi’s presence. Fatehi, Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco have rendered their voices to this single. It’s is the fourth single from the soundtrack after Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take.

Talking about the song, Fatehi, who has both sung and danced in the music video, said, “Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following – and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.” Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, fans from over Morocco and India shared their pride. While Indians loved seeing Nora on such a big platform, Moroccans celebrated both Nora and Manal’s presence.

This isn’t the first time she has represented India globally. In February 2020, the Dilbar star became the first-ever performer from the country to be a part of the prestigious L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris where she grabbed attention for her Arabic and Indian dance fusion.

Nora is presently judging the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She was recently seen grooving to the remake version of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s viral track, Manike Mage Hithe, alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Thank God. Nora will next be seen headlining filmmaker Sajid Khan’s film titled 100 Percent, along with actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





