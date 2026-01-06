‘One step ahead’: Yuvraj Singh explains why Shubman Gill is more consistent than Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma of India (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have emerged as one of Indian cricket’s most exciting duos, demonstrating the kind of depth that makes world cricket take notice. While Gill wields the bat with surgical precision, Abhishek attacks the ball with ruthless intent. Both have matured under the guidance of India’s two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, whose mentorship, though informal, has played a key role in shaping their careers. Coming from India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad—a batch that also produced stars like Prithvi Shaw and Arshdeep Singh—Gill made his senior India debut in 2019, while Abhishek waited six years before earning his cap. Today, Gill is India’s captain in ODIs and Tests, and Abhishek has established himself as the team’s leading T20 opener.

Speaking to Kevin Pietersen , Yuvraj reflected on what set the two apart from their peers. “I started working with these guys just before Covid. And obviously, I could feel Shubman was up a notch, one step ahead. He had already played two games for India, and I could see that the guy is four times more hardworking than the average cricketer. Every time I told him something, he would happily adapt it in his batting. And that’s why he is where he is,” Yuvraj said. He added that Abhishek’s rise followed a carefully mapped process. “As for Abhishek, I put him in a process. I told him if you do this in 4 years, you’re going to play for India. Think about playing for India and not the IPL. And in exactly four years and three months, he debuted for India. Some guys don’t understand how much talent they have. But he did. And if you put in the process, the results will show.” Despite their close bond with Yuvraj, the mentor noted differences in approach between the two young batters. While T20 cricket has encouraged fearless strokeplay, something Abhishek embodies, Gill remains patient, often building his innings carefully. “I’ve had a lot of arguments about it, to be honest. I don’t mind going after bowling. I just feel that nowadays you don’t put a price on your wicket. There is no fear of getting out, and once there is no fear of getting out, you can go after any bowler. Whether he’s bowling 140 or 150. If I were in his place, I would never step out to somebody bowling 145. These guys are stepping out to 150 clicks. They are not afraid, and that’s the generation we have come to,” Yuvraj explained. Highlighting the difference between the two styles, he said: “I tell Abhishek that if you hit three sixes and three boundaries and take four runs, it’s the same amount of runs. Can you take the risk out? If you want to be consistent, either you create an impact or score a hundred. The problem is that they want to score 100 off 40 balls or 36 balls. Not happy scoring 100 off 50-55 balls. Why I feel Shubman is more consistent in his performances is that he gives himself time. Abhishek is not built like that.” Yuvraj’s insights underline the complementary nature of the pair: while Abhishek thrives on explosive hitting, Gill’s measured approach ensures reliability at the crease, making them a formidable combination for Indian cricket.