Paresh Rawal Slams Growing Online Hate, Calls Social Media A ‘Puking Pot’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 05, 2026, 22:35 IST

Paresh Rawal calls social media a “puking pot,” slams rising negativity, and urges users to act responsibly and avoid spreading hate online.

Paresh Rawal calls social media a “puking pot.”

Paresh Rawal never shies away from sharing his opinion, and in a recent interview, he spoke about the growing negativity on social media and urged users to be responsible while using such platforms. The actor, while speaking about the negativity, said that social media is like a “puking pot” and that people don’t think before writing negative comments there.

Speaking about the need for positivity, the actor, while talking to PTI, said, “I am trying to improve myself. In my opinion, social media is like a puking pot. It says what it wants to say. It should not be like that. Negativity should not spread. You have no right to say anything about anyone. Even if you are sure that the person is wrong, you have no right to criticise or demean them or tarnish their image. But I am saying all these things, and I am listening to myself. And I have done very little.”

Paresh Rawal further continued and shared that this online hate often gets to him, but he tries to maintain decorum. He added, “Sometimes when I get angry, I get angry. But still, I keep a limit. I never abuse. Social media is a good medium to spread positivity. If there is negativity, stay away from it.”

Paresh Rawal’s recent controversy

Recently, Rawal slammed a social media user for a negative comment about Dhurandhar. The incident began after the RJ posted a reel on X (formerly Twitter), showing two individuals delivering a humorous, sarcastic take on the film. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar! (sic).” The post soon gained visibility, prompting a sharp response from Rawal.

Reacting to the tweet, the actor wrote, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic).” The remark drew an immediate reply from the RJ, who corrected him and hit back at his comment. She responded, “Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life.”

The exchange quickly drew widespread reactions from users on social media, many of whom criticised Rawal’s tone.

One user wrote, “BTW she is not a reporter but an RJ. And guess what, you are not an actor but a stooge (sic).” Another comment read, “From making ‘Ohh My God!!’ to this… The fall has been unreal. Social media might have thousands of drawbacks, but one good thing about social media is you get to know what kind of person a celebrity you like actually is. They can do all the PR they want, but their real ugly face still shows up (sic).”

First Published: April 05, 2026, 22:35 IST

News movies bollywood Paresh Rawal Slams Growing Online Hate, Calls Social Media A ‘Puking Pot’