বুধবার , ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১০ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Back in Mumbai After Celebrating 1st Anniversary | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Back in Mumbai After Celebrating 1st Anniversary | Watch


Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are back in Mumbai after a quiet Maldives getaway to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, looking relaxed at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, one of the most talked-about celebrity couples, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening as they returned from a quiet getaway celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple looked comfortable and relaxed as they exited the airport, both sporting casual outfits that complemented their easygoing vibe.

Parineeti was seen wearing a chic yet casual oversized blue and white striped shirt, paired with a simple black top and black shorts. She accessorised her look with a statement black Saint Laurent “Rive Gauche” tote bag and black loafers, perfect for a relaxed yet stylish travel day. Keeping her makeup minimal, she tied her hair into a casual bun. Raghav, on the other hand, matched the casual tone, opting for a crisp white shirt layered over a plain white t-shirt. He paired this with navy blue shorts and completed his outfit with white sneakers, keeping things cool and understated.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur last year, celebrated their first anniversary on September 24, reportedly in the Maldives. They shared intimate glimpses of their celebration on Instagram, showcasing how they spent their special day by the beach. Parineeti posted a series of photos and videos where the two could be seen enjoying a relaxing time—walking on the beach, sharing a hug, and even cycling together.

Parineeti captioned her post, “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband…Your dedication and commitment to our country inspire me so much. I love you too too much.” Raghav also shared his heartfelt thoughts on their first year together, saying, “You’ve made every day so special… Thank you for making this year unforgettable. Happy first anniversary, my love!”

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story has won over fans and the couple continues to share moments from their personal and professional lives with their followers. Whether it’s Parineeti’s film career or Raghav’s political journey, they have managed to strike the perfect balance between their worlds.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.



