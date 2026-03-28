Peddi: Ram Charan’s Film To Wrap Shoot In 2 Days With Only One Song Left? Here’s What We Know | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: March 28, 2026, 22:00 IST

Ram Charan’s Peddi is nearing completion, with reports suggesting the shoot will wrap in two days. Only one song sequence remains to be filmed.

Ram Charan’s Peddi is reportedly set to wrap up filming in two days, with only a song sequence left to be shot.

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports action drama Peddi is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 30, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is reportedly in its final leg of production, with just a few days of shooting left.

Final Schedule Underway

As per reports by Telugu Chitraalu, Peddi is expected to wrap up filming within the next two days. Only a song shoot remains pending, while the makers have already completed the background score for the film’s first half.

Work on the second half, including editing and background score, is currently underway and is expected to be completed soon, given the film’s locked release date. Reports also suggest that Ram Charan continued shooting even on his birthday to stay on schedule, though an official confirmation is awaited.

A Rural Cricket Drama

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set in a rural backdrop, blending sports with action and drama. Alongside Ram Charan, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Boman Irani.

The project is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

AR Rahman On Music

The film’s music and background score are composed by A. R. Rahman. On Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers unveiled a glimpse showcasing him in a rugged, muscular avatar, drawing comparisons to a wrestler.

There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting that Mrunal Thakur may make a cameo appearance in a song alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

What’s Next For Ram Charan

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film, which followed an IAS officer’s fight against corruption, received a lukewarm response and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Up next, the actor is expected to reunite with Sukumar for a project tentatively titled RC17, marking their collaboration after Rangasthalam.

First Published: March 28, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Peddi: Ram Charan’s Film To Wrap Shoot In 2 Days With Only One Song Left? Here’s What We Know