মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ মে ২০২৫ | ৩০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Spotted With Mystery Man In Ibiza, Video Goes VIRAL

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৩, ২০২৫ ৭:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Spotted With Mystery Man In Ibiza, Video Goes VIRAL


Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hit the headlines for her rumoured breakup with Ankit Gupta.

Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was spotted partying in Ibiza with a mystery man, and their video from the nightclub has gone viral on social media. A picture of them getting cosy also surfaced on Reddit. As per reports, the mystery man spotted with Priyanka is DJ Hershey- real name Hersh Garhwal- a music producer and veterinary professional. This comes a few weeks after the actress hit the headlines for her alleged breakup with actor Ankit Gupta.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Priyanka and Hershey at a nightclub in Ibiza. They are seen dancing, getting cosy, and spending intimate moments together. Meanwhile, a picture of Priyanka and Hershey from the same party has also surfaced on the Reddit page IndianTellyTalk. Check out the picture, and the video below!

Rumours about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s relationship surfaced when they were inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, the actors have always denied dating.

While the Udaariyaan co-stars never officially admitted to being in a relationship, reports about their separation surfaced after fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on social media.

Last month, Ankit Gupta was asked about his rumoured breakup with Priyanka at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025. He replied, “Whatever it is, it has always been between two people. It is between two people, and it always will be. We cannot allow, nor do we allow, any third person to get into our… whatever it (equation) is.”

Meanwhile, before this, Priyanka also seemingly addressed the chatter around her rumoured breakup with Ankit Gupta. While she didn’t directly mention the speculations about her relationship status, she seemingly calling out people’s obsession with gossip about her personal life. “If only work got the same attention as private matters, this industry would be unstoppable,” she wrote, on her Instagram story.

Priyanka and Ankit first met on the sets of Udaariyaan, where their on-screen chemistry made them fan favourites. They were then seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss 16.

