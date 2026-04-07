Rajpal Yadav Thanks Salman Khan After His Public Support; Shah Rukh Khan Not Doing A Cameo In Jailer 2? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 07, 2026, 21:48 IST

Rajpal Yadav thanked Salman Khan for his support amid controversy over joke on his cheque bounce case. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly declined a cameo in Jailer 2.

Rajpal Yadav Thanks Salman Khan After His Public Support; Shah Rukh Khan Not Doing A Cameo In Jailer 2?

Rajpal Yadav has expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan after the latter stepped in to publicly defend him on social media. Salman reacted strongly after a joke about Yadav at a recent awards show drew widespread backlash. The remark, made by senior journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, was criticized for mocking Yadav’s ongoing cheque bounce case. Salman defended Rajpal Yadav, praising his decades-long contribution to cinema, and stated that he will continue to receive ample work and consistent opportunities. Now, Rajpal Yadav has reacted to Salman’s post, and thanked him for the support.

For More: ‘Love You Bhai’: Rajpal Yadav Thanks Salman Khan After His Public Support Amid Cheque Bounce Joke

A recent report suggests that Shah Rukh Khan has politely declined a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. A report in Pinkvilla states that SRK wants to focus entirely on King and hence doesn’t want audiences to see him on the big screen before the action thriller. A source told the portal, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a five-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s big-screen launch. In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer 2 could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before.”

For More: Shah Rukh Khan To NOT Have A Cameo In Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 For This Reason: Find Out

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has shared a note on Instagram days after the release of the ‘Rama’ teaser, starring Ranbir Kapoor. He reflected on the response to the teaser, and mentioned that it was overwhelming and humbling. He wrote that he cherishes all the conversations, the excitement, and feedback, and stated that the story deserves their utmost care. Malhotra assured fans that the teaser is just a glimpse of what’s to come, promising that the team is working diligently to bring the epic to life. He added that they are listening closely to audience feedback and pouring every effort into honouring the story with the reverence it deserves.

For More: Namit Malhotra Issues Statement Amid Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana VFX Backlash: ‘We’re Listening Closely’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have taken social media by storm after a video from their reception went viral. The couple recently hosted a private function for family members in Coorg, and the clip captures them dressed in elegant Kodava traditional attire. The reception took place at the Serenity Convention Hall, Virajpet, Kodagu.

For More: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Stun In Kodava Traditional Look At Their Coorg Reception | Watch

Mona Singh recently shared an anecdote about how she had to rein in her friend Gaurav Gera’s enthusiasm during the shoot of Dhurandhar, reminding him that some things are better kept under wraps. Speaking about the incident with India Today, Mona recalled how Gaurav, who had waited nearly a decade and a half for a significant breakthrough, was thrilled after landing his role in the film. In his excitement, he began discussing details about his character and look with her. That’s when Mona stepped in with a reality check. “I told him, ‘Do you remember you’ve signed an NDA?’ Even if you’re telling me, you shouldn’t be sharing these things,” she said.

For More: Mona Singh Asked Gaurav Gera To Stay Quiet About Dhurandhar: ‘Do You Remember You’ve Signed NDA?’

First Published: April 07, 2026, 21:48 IST

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