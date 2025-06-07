Rana Daggubati Addresses 8-Hr Shift Row; Deepika’s Fans Troll Sandeep Reddy As She Joins Atlee Film

Last Updated: June 07, 2025, 21:58 IST

Rana Daggubati offered a nuanced view on the debate. Atlee welcomed Deepika Padukone onboard his film.

Rana Daggubati and Deepika Padukone had everyone’s attention today.

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, the much-anticipated project by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has ignited a wider industry debate on working conditions and contractual expectations within Indian cinema. The new mom reportedly opted out of the Prabhas-starrer over disagreements related to an 8-hour workday clause and profit-sharing demands. Rana Daggubati has stepped in with a more balanced and thought-provoking perspective.

Deepika Padukone’s fans have begun trolling Sandeep Reddy Vanga after the actress was confirmed for Atlee’s Telugu film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly removed Deepika Padukone from Spirit as he couldn’t match her demands. One of them was that Deepika allegedly refused to mouth Telugu dialogues. Amid this row, Deepika has signed Atlee and Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film, AA22xA6.

In a revelation that has set social media ablaze, Dubai-born actress and reality TV star Edin Rose has made an emotional confession about her feelings for Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer — a declaration that’s equal parts bold and heartfelt. Speaking in a recent interview with Filmygyan, the Bigg Boss 18 alumna shared that her admiration for the Punjab Kings captain runs deeper than the average celebrity crush.

Rapper Badshah found himself at the centre of social media backlash after making a remark about singer Dua Lipa. In an X post, the Bad Boy singer wrote that he’d “rather make babies with her” — a comment that didn’t sit well with a majority of social media users. Hours after the criticism continued to pour in, Badshah clarified his post on X.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 has been generating a significant buzz on the internet ever since its announcement. The shooting for the upcoming season has finally kicked off and will start streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. As fans await to see Kapil Sharma and his team tickle their funny bones, the makers have now shot a new episode with Indian cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

