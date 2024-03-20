বুধবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
RC16 Stars Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Pose With AR Rahman At The Film Launch In Hyderabad; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Charan. This untitled project will mark Janhvi’s second Telugu film.

Janhvi Kapoor recently signed her second South film. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Charan. The untitled film, RC16, went on floors today. On Wednesday morning, Janhvi, along with Ram Charan, arrived at an event in Hyderabad for the same. Music maestro AR Rahman was also seen joining them. 

Janhvi looked pretty in a pastel green saree, while Ram looked elegant in a white shirt paired with trousers of the same. AR Rahman looked dapper in white formal attire. The trio donned their brightest smiles as the shutterbugs captured them. 

Have a look at the video:

On March 6, Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, it was announced that she had signed her second Telugu film. While the actress is already venturing into the South industry with Jr. NTR’s Devara, Ram Charan’s upcoming film has equally raised excitement.

An official tweet from the film’s team read, “#RC16 welcomes Birthday Girl #JanhviKapoor on-board! #Shivarajkumar is Playing a key role. #RamCharanRevolts In theatres 2025!.”

Have a look at the poster:

The film will be reportedly directed by Sana Buchhi Babu, who rose to fame with the Telugu movie ‘Uppena’. And Oscar award winner AR Rahman is going to score music for the much-awaited movie.

Reportedly, the makers went through several names to pair opposite Ram Charan in the movie but finally decided to go ahead with Janhvi Kapoor.

According to the insiders, Ram Charan is going to play a dual role in the movie, whereas Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as a lady love to one character of his characters. ‘Sita Ramam’ fame Mrunalini Thakur will also act beside another character of RRR star in the movie. 

The makers are officially yet to unveil all the characters.

Janhvi is currently working with RRR fame NTR’s 30th movie under the direction of ‘Srimanthudu’ fame Koratala Shiva. Recently, Janhvi opened up about the project at the India Today Conclave when she said, “Literally counting down the days to the film’s shoot. I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr. NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.”

Kapoor made her Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, which was backed by Karan Johar. Apart from Devara and Ram Charan’s untitled film, Janhvi will soon be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sunskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

